Excellent Result in Education Gamification Market, Grab the Opportunity

Gamification is the process of implementing game mechanics into non-gaming contexts to drive user engagement and to enhance problem-solving. Points, badges, leaderboards, challenges, and rewards are some examples of game mechanics. Gamification does not create real games but uses game techniques to engage students in comprehensive learning mechanisms. The growing improvements in game development engines will drive the growth prospects for the global education gamification market during the forecast period. The increasing technological development in the gaming sector will encourage the small and medium-sized education gamification companies to enter the education market.

On 24th June 2019, Classcraft launched storytelling mode for K-12 academic education to utilize the benefits of storytelling. This storytelling model helps teachers and trainers to motivate students to learn effectively and maintain engagement. This will positively impact the gamification education market.

Market Drivers:

Growing Prevalence of Digital Learning and their Benefits

Need for Advancing the Learning Experience

Market Trend:

Rising use of Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR)

Increasing Penetration of Gamification in Mobile Apps

Restraints:

Unavailability of Gamification Learning to Low-Income group Families

More Time Spent on E-Learning Might cause Health Related Issues

Lack of Skilled Trainers and Instructors

Opportunities:

Growing Improvement in Gamification Technology

Awareness through Advertisement will boost the Market

Maintaining User Engagement and Interest Throughout the Learning Process

Challenges:

Poor Designed and Less Engagement Gamification Education Apps

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Bunchball (United States), Classcraft Studios Inc. (Canada), GoGo Labs Inc. (United States), GP Strategies (United States), Axonify (Canada), Paradigm Learning (United States), Recurrence Inc (United States), Fundamentor (United States), Gametize (Singapore) and GradeCraft (United States). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like Kuato Studios (England) and Kungfu Math (Singapore). Analyst at HTF see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Education Gamification market by 2024. Considering Market by Technology, the sub-segment i.e. Virtual Reality (VR) will boost the Education Gamification market. Considering Market by Deployment, the sub-segment i.e. Cloud will boost the Education Gamification market.

Market Highlights:

On 24th June 2019, Classcraft launched storytelling mode for K-12 academic education to utilize the benefits of storytelling. This storytelling model helps teachers and trainers to motivate students to learn effectively and maintain engagement. This will positively impact the gamification education market.

