Energy Management System Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019– 2027

The recent published research report sheds light on critical aspects of the global Energy Management System market such as vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market drivers and challenges along with the regional analysis. The report helps the readers to draw a suitable conclusion and clearly understand the current and future scenario and trends of global Energy Management System market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to understand and define their strategies more efficiently in order to keep themselves ahead of their competitors. The report profiles leading companies of the global Energy Management System market along with the emerging new ventures who are creating an impact on the global market with their latest innovations and technologies.

The recent published study includes information on key segmentation of the global Energy Management System market on the basis of type/product, application and geography (country/region). Each of the segments included in the report is studies in relations to different factors such as market size, market share, value, growth rate and other quantitate information.

The competitive analysis included in the global Energy Management System market study allows their readers to understand the difference between players and how they are operating amounts themselves on global scale. The research study gives a deep insight on the current and future trends of the market along with the opportunities for the new players who are in process of entering global Energy Management System market. Market dynamic analysis such as market drivers, market restraints are explained thoroughly in the most detailed and easiest possible manner. The companies can also find several recommendations improve their business on the global scale.

The readers of the Energy Management System Market report can also extract several key insights such as market size of varies products and application along with their market share and growth rate. The report also includes information for next five years as forested data and past five years as historical data and the market share of the several key information.

manufacturers is witnessing tremendous growth. Enterprises are engaging in developing sustainability goals and are investing heavily in sustainability management solutions in order to strengthen their brand value and reputation. Conversely, enterprises try to avoid going against the current about what their major stakeholders feel is important, as this will adversely impact their brands and ultimately their business. In keeping with this trend, the International Standardization Organization (ISO) reports that companies seeking certification such as International Standard ISO 50001 for energy management systems has been increasing globally. Considering 2014 as the base year, certifications increased by 77%. The demand for energy management certification is increasing because market players are focussing on establishing a good brand image and also trying to sustain themselves in a highly competitive scenario. These factors are boosting the adoption of energy management systems all over the world.

Low awareness regarding environmental initiatives can hamper the growth of the energy management system market

In emerging economies such as China and India, small enterprises in particular contribute significantly to environmental pollution. However, such enterprises have a passive attitude towards the prevention of pollution as environmental awareness among these enterprises is still relatively low. Large-scale investments in pollution control and energy management initiatives are usually limited to only large enterprises. In addition, enforcement of pollution standards is uneven and only government owned enterprises are targeted for environmental monitoring, pollution charges and fines, while small-scale enterprises evade such kind of liabilities. Further, in emerging economies, regulations regarding environmental protection are still separate from the economic planning process and the integration of environmental sustainability into economic planning is at a nascent stage. This low awareness may restrict the growth of the global energy management system market.

In terms of revenue, the building automation segment is projected to be the most attractive segment in the global energy management system market during the forecast period. The building automation segment is expected to register high year-on-year growth rates throughout the forecast period and is estimated to witness a CAGR of 17.3% between 2017 and 2025, the highest among all the verticals. The oil & gas segment was valued at US$ 1,727.7 Mn in 2016 and accounted for 27.6% of the global market revenue share. The oil & gas segment is expected to remain dominant by 2025 end, accounting for a revenue share of 28.6%. The projected strong CAGR for the building automation segment is partly due to the fact that this segment is growing from a smaller base compared to the oil & gas and manufacturing segments and partly due to increasing adoption of sustainable residential architecture practices, mainly to reduce the rate of GHG emissions.

Augmented energy prices fuelling the growth of the global energy management system market

In order to avoid wastage of energy, governments in various countries have increased the prices of electricity and gas and have introduced stringent regulations to ensure that energy consumption is reduced, especially in the industrial sector. This is driving the demand for energy management solutions in order to monitor and control energy consumption. In addition, governments in various countries are offering incentives and subsidies to encourage the adoption of renewable energy sources.

