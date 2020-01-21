Conductive Textile Market- Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019 to 2027

The detailed study on the Conductive Textile Market offers valuable insights related to the overall prospects of the Conductive Textile Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2027. The study takes into account the micro and macro-economic factors that are projected to impact the growth of the Conductive Textile Market in the upcoming years. In addition, the study maps the current trends, market drivers, opportunities, and restraints that are expected to shape the overall prospects of the Conductive Textile Market during the assessment period.

The report touches upon the various innovations and technological advances that are expected to impact the growth of the Conductive Textile Market. Further, an in-depth assessment of the various market segments and sub-segments is accurately represented in the report along with informative graphs, tables, and figures.

The regional assessment of the Conductive Textile Market introspects the scenario of the Conductive Textile market in each region. The revenue share, growth potential, market share, size, and future prospects of the Conductive Textile Market in each region is discussed in the presented report.

Critical Insights Related to the Conductive Textile Market Enclosed in the Report:

Estimated growth of the Conductive Textile Market in various regional markets

Ongoing and prospective innovations in the Conductive Textile Market

Impact of new production and manufacturing techniques

Product portfolio analysis of established players in the Conductive Textile Market

Y-o-Y growth of the Conductive Textile Market over the forecast period 2019 to 2027

The report provides answers to some important queries related to the Conductive Textile Market:

What are the prospects of the Conductive Textile Market in region 1? What are the leading factors that are likely to hamper the growth of the Conductive Textile Market during the forecast period? Which company is currently dominating the Conductive Textile Market in terms of market share? Which product is tipped to be the ‘cash cow’ for market players in the Conductive Textile Market? How are market players capitalizing on the opportunities in region 1?

Powering and Precise Implantation of Electronic Devices in Fabrics

Key factors that are expected to hamper the conductive textile market growth are the high costs involved at almost every stage of the supply chain from the manufacturing process to its end products, along with R&D investments for continuous improvements in products. The high cost of conductive textile is subjected to the infusion of electronic devices into the fabric, which adds up to the overall manufacturing costs. This is expected to slow down the growth of the conductive textile market, until and unless players find a cost-effective solution. The powering and precise implantation of electronic devices in fabrics will also restrain market growth. Concerns about use of toxins and high cost of manufacturing remain longstanding challenges for conductive textile manufacturers. In the backdrop of these challenges, the successful development of graphene-based cotton textiles is being touted as a breakthrough innovation.

North America Will be the Prominent Regional Landscape in the Conductive Textile Market

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region among other geographical regions, which can be attributed to its massive military and defense industries and fast growing healthcare industry. The booming economy of developing regions such as China and India will create substantial demand for conductive textiles. Furthermore, these countries are mainly investing in military and defense products such as battlefield monitor trackers, soldier’s heath trackers, aids in communication, etc., which will drive the conductive textile market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in 2018, the Finance Minister of India allocated the defense budget of ~ US$ 4 trillion.

According to the International Air Transport Association, in the next 20 years, China is expected to overtake the United States as the world’s largest aviation market, whereas India and Indonesia will break into the top five aviation markets. The aviation industry also looks for lightweight conductive materials. Therefore, conductive textile is set to become the ideal material in the future.

North America is prominent in the conductive textile market and is expected to continue to be so throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to its higher spending on defense and health care. As per the report of Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, which was published in April 2019, the military expenditure of the United States was recorded to be ~US$ 649 Bn in 2018, which is more than the combined defense budget of next nine countries. Furthermore, in 2017, North America’s total health care spending was estimated to be ~US$ 3,500 billion. The increasing expenditure on military and health care is also creating demand for more advanced treatments, where conductive textiles will play a crucial role.

Europe is also among the primary regions in the conductive textile market, which will create lucrative opportunities over the forecast period. The market is set to be driven by the increasing military spending due to threats from internal terror and other countries. Due to this, there will be an emergence of need for more sustainable army suits equipped with advanced electronic gadgets. The Middle East and Africa will also have a stagnant growth. Owing to the above mentioned factors, there will be an emergence of smart conductive textiles, which will drive the conductive textile market growth over the forecast period.

