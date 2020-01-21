Condom Market Current Outlook Of Industry & Forecast 2019-2027

The Indian Condom market is expected to reach US$ 508.36 Mn in 2027 from US$ 183.46 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019-2027.

This Research gives the idea to aim at your targeted customer’s understanding, needs and demands. The Condom industry is becoming increasingly dynamic and innovative, with more number of private players enrolling the industry.

North Zone is expected to lead the market in the India owing to the reasons such as highest number of population in the country, and various government initiatives have been taken to control the population growth. Therefore, considering the above mentioned factors, the growth of the market in the north zone is likely to contribute the largest share in the India during the forecast period.

India is the world’s second-most populous country; it is also the first country around the world to a program for family planning. The National Program for Family Planning was launched in 1952 as a means to control the population. However, India has one of the world’s most significant number of AIDS patients due to the lack of awareness regarding safe intercourse practices. Over the years, the emphasis of condom marketing has shifted from having a utility aspect to more eroticism. To fix the cons of this transformation, the government of India is launching various initiatives and implementation programs to achieve stability in population; reduce the rate of maternal, infant, and child mortality; and promote safe reproductive health.

Top Leading Key Players:

Beta Medikit

Okamoto Industries

Alkem Health Care

Reckitt Benckiser Group

Karex Berhad

Raymond Group

TTK Group Company

HLL Lifecare Limited

Mankind Pharma

Church & Dwigh

The report also describes Condom business strategy, sales and market channels, market size and buyer information, global demand and supply rates. This report breaks down the world Condom by product type, end user and region. Describe the performance of individual segments in the Condom growth.

This report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including qualitative and quantitative information. Provides an overview and forecast of the Condom market based on products and applications. This report assesses market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period: drivers, limits, opportunities, and future trends, and provides a thorough PEST analysis of all five regions.

