BPO Services in the United States Market 2020 Research Report Insights and Detail Analysis

BPO Services in the United States Market

BPO Services in the United States industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the United States BPO services market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends, leading companies and macroeconomic information.

Key Highlights

BPO services include revenues generated both from signed deals that remain under contract and the annual revenues associated with new contracts signed within a particular calendar year. The services include the outsourcing of functions such as customer relationship management, knowledge process outsourcing, finance & accounting, human resources, procurement, and vertical-specific processes. The total value of the market represents the demand for the service coming from a particular country.

The US BPO Services market had total revenues of $59.0bn in 2017, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% between 2013 and 2017.

The vertical-specific BPO segment was the market’s most lucrative in 2017, with total revenues of $16.9bn, equivalent to 28.7% of the market’s overall value.

The US is by far the largest global market, larger than Europe and the entire Asia-Pacific region.

Scope

Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the BPO services market in the United States

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the BPO services market in the United States

Leading company profiles reveal details of key BPO services market players’ global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the United States BPO services market with five year forecasts

Reasons to buy

What was the size of the United States BPO services market by value in 2017?

What will be the size of the United States BPO services market in 2022?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the United States BPO services market?

How has the market performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the United States’s BPO services market?”

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market value

Market value forecast

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation

Market rivalry

Market Overview

Market definition

Market analysis

Market Data

Market value

Market Segmentation

Category segmentation

Geography segmentation

Market Outlook

Market value forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Summary

Buyer power

Supplier power

New entrants

Threat of substitutes

Degree of rivalry

Leading Companies

Accenture plc

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation

Infosys Limited

SYNNEX Corporation

Macroeconomic Indicators

Country data

Methodology

Industry associations

Related MarketLine research

Appendix

