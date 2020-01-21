Astaxanthin Market Exceeded Industry Evolution in Coming Year’s

“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Astaxanthin Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Astaxanthin and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Astaxanthin, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.

Vendors profiled in this report:

Algatechnologies

Viva Labs AS

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Spec-Chem Industry Inc.

Phasex Corporation

Cyanotech Corporation

AstaReal AB

Valensa International LLC

IGENE Biotechnology Inc.

JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Crop.

Attribute Details Base Year for estimation 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2030 Actual Estimates/Historical Data 2014-2019 Regional Scope North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America Report Coverage Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast

The Report is segmented as:

Global astaxanthin market by product type:

Synthetic astaxanthin

Astaxanthin rich paracoccus bacteria

Aematococcus pluvialis microalgae asthaxanthin

Global astaxanthin market by production technology:

Bacteria fermentation

Chemical synthesis (harvesting, microalgae cultivation, asthaxanhin extraction, and drying)

Global astaxanthin market by application:

Food & beverages

Cosmetics

Animal health & aquaculture

Dietary supplement

Global astaxanthin market by region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

