As Per Latest Study, Personal Mobility Devices Market Growing Massively By 2019-2026 | TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing

The market intelligence report on the Personal Mobility Devices market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Personal Mobility Devices market was valued at USD 7400.7 Million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach USD 12426.0 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7%. A personal mobility device is a vehicle that is designed to be used by one person, has one or more wheels that operate on a single axis, and is propelled by an electric motor attached to the vehicle or by human power or both.

Key participants include TOPRO, Carex Health Brand Incorporation, Drive Medical Design & Manufacturing, Invacare, Sunrise Medical, Pride Mobility, Kaye Products, Electric Mobility, Briggs Healthcare, and Patterson Medical among others

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Personal Mobility Devices market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Wheel chairs Manual Powered

Scooters

Hand Bikes Electric handbikes Manual handbikes Hybrid handbikes

Walking aids Rollators Premium Low cost

Stair lifts

Power Addon products

Other walking aids Canes Folding Canes Quad Canes Offset Canes Crutches Axillary Crutches Elbow Crutches Forearm Crutches Walkers Standard Walkers Knee Walkers



Medical Furniture and Bathroom Safety Products (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Patient Lifts Manual Lifts Power Lifts Stand Up Lifts Heavy Duty Lifts Overhead Track Lifts

Stair Lifts Indoor Stair Lifts Outdoor Stair Lifts

Medical Beds Electric Beds Manual Beds Stretchers Low Beds Water Beds

Bars and Railings

Commodes and Showers

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Urgent Care Center

Home Care setting

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

Several homes or office modifications are made to facilitate navigation within a building or in other areas where there are changes in surface heights. These include ramps, stairlifts, and handrails. Access ramps are essential as some people with walkers, canes, and crutches find that ramps provide easier access than steps.

Modern technology is enabling access to some of the coolest personal mobility devices ever to hit the personal mobility devices market. While they are not common now, these impressive advancements are anticipated to be the next big thing, minimizing the use of cars and public transport not only for a greener world but also to look super cool navigating the streets. For instance, in September 2018, Sunrise Medical (US) LLC launched new QUICKIE Q700 M SEDEO ERGO, an advanced mid-wheel drive power wheelchair…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

