Antifungals Market Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2023)

The global antifungals market was valued at about $9.4 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $11.96 billion at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2022. North America was the largest region in the antifungals in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific respectively. This region is expected to remain the largest during the next five years. The antifungals in Asia Pacific is forecasted to register the highest CAGR during 2018-2023.

The antifungals market consists of sales of antifungal drugs which are used to detect and eliminate fungal pathogens. The fungal pathogens thrive in the body under unhygienic and unclean environments. These drugs are also known as an antimycotic medication, used to treat and prevent mycosis such as athlete’s foot, ringworm, candidiasis (thrush), serious systemic infections such as cryptococcal meningitis, and others.

Major players in the global antifungals market are Pfizer, Novartis, Merck & Co., Bayer Healthcare and Abbott Laboratories.

A point prevalence survey was conducted in Turkey, in 2018. According to the survey, antifungal drugs were mostly prescribed in pediatric hematology and oncology (PHO) units (35.2%), followed by neonatal ICUs (NICUs) (19.6%). The other units prescribing antifungal drugs included pediatric services (18.3%), pediatric ICUs (PICUs) (14.6%) and hematopoietic (HSCT) units (7.3%). According to the same survey, the antifungals were used for prophylaxis in 48.8% of patients and about 50% of patients were treated with antifungal drugs based on observation.

Antifungal drugs manufacturers are offering skimming price for branded drugs. The discovery, development and manufacturing processes of branded drugs generally require high investments. As a result, companies in the market offer the branded drugs at the highest initial prices, and implement other pricing strategies to ensure the product stays competitive at a high price. Price skimming is a pricing strategy in which a company charges a high initial price and then gradually lowers the price to attract more price-sensitive customers. It is used to maximize profits when a new product is introduced in the market.

