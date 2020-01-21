Anti-Money Laundering Software Market SWOT Analysis by 2027 with Top Players – ACI Worldwide, SAS Institute, Oracle, BAE Systems, Accenture, Verafin, Safe Banking Systems, Eastnets Holding, Ascent Technology Consulting, Opentext

Anti-Money Laundering Software Industry report presents the Competitive Scenario of the Major Players based on the Sales Revenue, Demands, Company Profile, Future Scope, Upcoming Growth Opportunities which will help the Emerging Market in making business conclusion of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market.

Anti-money laundering software is deployed for meeting the legal requirements of the financial institutions for preventing and reporting the activities of money laundering. Increasing online transactions and rise in concerns regarding fraudulent transactions has steered the adoption of anti-money laundering software globally. Further, supportive government regulations is supplementing the growth of the anti-money laundering software market to a notable extent.

The global anti-money laundering software market accounted to US$ 905.7 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 4,993.2 Mn by 2027.

Several innovative technology-based tools and products are currently available to detect, track, and prevent money laundering. The software helps in monitoring suspicious activities and customer behavior.The deployment of anti-money laundering software is most significant across diversified industries such as BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, healthcare with a purpose to deal with the growing instances of terrorist, fraud detection activities across the region, which further boosting the growth of anti-money laundering software market.

The reports cover key developments in the Anti-Money Laundering Software market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Anti-Money Laundering Software market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Anti-Money Laundering Software market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

ACI Worldwide

SAS Institute

Oracle Corporation

BAE Systems

Accenture

Verafin Inc.

Safe Banking Systems LLC

Eastnets Holding Ltd.

Ascent Technology Consulting

Opentext Corporation

The “Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the Anti-Money Laundering Software industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global Anti-Money Laundering Software market with detailed market segmentation by solution, deployment type, application, vertical and geography. The global Anti-Money Laundering Software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Anti-Money Laundering Software market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Anti-Money Laundering Software market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Anti-Money Laundering Software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Anti-Money Laundering Software market in these regions.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Anti-Money Laundering Software Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Anti-Money Laundering Software Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Anti-Money Laundering Software Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

