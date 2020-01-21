Agricultural Biological Market by Scope, Growth Prospective, Application & Forecast
“[160 Pages Report] PMI’s publication of the Agricultural Biological Market-Size, Share, Trends, forecast 2030 examines the market for Agricultural Biological and the considerations involved in implementation. The 66-page report reviews the growing market for Agricultural Biological, plus the latest trends, opportunities and challenges.
In this report you will learn:
- Who the leading players are in Agricultural Biological
- What you should look for in a Agricultural Biological solution
- What trends are driving the adoption
- About the capabilities Agricultural Biological provide
Vendors profiled in this report:
Bayer Crop science AG, Syngenta, Monsanto Bio AG, BASF, Valent Biosciences Corporation, Marrone Bio Innovation Inc., Novozymes, Marrone Bio Innovation Inc., Certis U.S.A LLC and Arysta Life Science Corporation.
|Attribute
|Details
|Base Year for estimation
|2019
|Forecast Period
|2020-2030
|Actual Estimates/Historical Data
|2014-2019
|Regional Scope
|North America, Europe and Central Asia, APAC, MEA, and Latin America
|Report Coverage
|Growth Factors, Trends, Volume Forecast, Revenue Forecast
The Report is segmented as:
- By Type (Bio Fertilizers, Bio Pesticides and Bio Stimulants)
- By Source (Microbial and Biochemical)
- By Application (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses and Fruits & Vegetables)
- By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)
Critical questions the report answers:
Where will all these developments take the industry in the long term?
What are the upcoming trends for the mobile money market?
Which segment provides the most opportunities for growth?
Who are the leading vendors operating in this market?
What are the opportunities for new market entrants?
