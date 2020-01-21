Aeroponics Market Current Market Scenario with Key Players – LettUs Grow, CombaGroup SA, Altius Farms, Ponics Technologies

Sameer Joshi

The global aeroponics market size was valued at $578.70 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $3.53 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 25.60% from 2019 to 2026.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

– AeroFarms,

– Aeroponics (AERO Development Corp)

– BrightFarms Inc

– Evergreen Farm Oy

– LettUs Grow

– CombaGroup SA

– Altius Farms

– Ponics Technologies

– Living Greens Farm

– Freight Farms

What is the Dynamics of Aeroponics Market?

Aeroponics is an indoor gardening practice in which plants are grown and nourished by suspending their root structures in air. The process requires regular spraying of nutrients in a water solution.

What is the SCOPE of Aeroponics Market?

Aeroponics offers an efficient means to grow plants, including fruits and vegetables, without the need to pot the plants in nutrient-rich soil. In aeroponics system, the roots of plants are misted with nutrients, water and oxygen.

What is the Market Segmentation?

It is an effective and efficient way to grow plants as it requires less water and minimal space compared to traditional farming techniques.

What is the Regional Framework of Aeroponics Market?

The aeroponics market is analyzed across various segments including application, component and region. On the basis of component, it is categorized into irrigation component, lighting, sensor, climate control, building material and others. Depending on application, it bifurcated into indoor farming and outdoor farming. The regional segmentation of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald