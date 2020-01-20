Wireless Testing Market Growth Prospects to 2027 – TOP Vendors Anritsu, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V., EXFO Inc., Intertek Testing Services Taiwan Ltd., Keysight Technologies, ROHDE&SCHWARZ, SGS SA, TÜV NORD GROUP, VIAVI Solutions

The prime objective of wireless testing is the evaluation of the safety and quality of products to assure consumers that a manufacturer has followed international and national regulations and industry standards that ensure environmental protection, product quality, and public health and safety. Moreover, wireless testing also assures consumers that products tested are harmless and safe to use as well as fulfill all performance standards. The wireless testing of products before their deployment is vital to ensure their quality, hence the demand for wireless testing services has increased expressively.

The Wireless Testing Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The recent advancements in wireless technologies such as 4G and 5G and the adoption of advanced manufacturing techniques of products are some of the prime factors driving the growth of the wireless testing market. Increasing advancement in wireless technologies such as NFC (Near-Field Communications), Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi is propelling the growth of the wireless testing market. Increasing developments in technologies such as AI, IoT, etc. is expected to generate several opportunities for the wireless testing market during the forecast period.

Anritsu

Bureau Veritas

DEKRA CERTIFICATION B.V.

EXFO Inc.

Intertek Testing Services Taiwan Ltd.

Keysight Technologies

ROHDE&SCHWARZ

SGS SA

TÜV NORD GROUP

VIAVI Solutions Inc.

The global wireless testing market is segmented on the basis of offering, connectivity, applications. On the basis of offering, the market is segmented as equipment, services. On the basis of connectivity, the market is segmented as wireless network testing technologies, wireless device testing technologies. On the basis of applications, the market is segmented as consumer electronics, automotive, IT and telecommunication, energy and power, medical devices, aerospace and defense, industrial, others (research, education, government).

The Wireless Testing Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

