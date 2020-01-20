Voice Biometrics Market Research Study 2019 Expert Guide to Boost the Industry in Global Industry Share | Reports and Data

The market intelligence report on the Voice Biometrics market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Voice Biometrics market was valued at USD 0.69 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 3.91 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 23.5%. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the Voice Biometrics market. Owing to rising urbanization and digitalization across the world, end-user sectors like BFSI, Government and Public Sectors and IT & Telecom have experienced growth and now rely on technology-driven systems to operate upon. This has made these sectors prone to hackers which target the valuable information and resources being used in these sectors. Voice Biometrics market is expected to grow because of this factor as biometrics used as credentials involve the use of unalterable, robust, and thorough algorithms to verify users.

Key participants include Google, Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Nuance Communications, NICE, AimBrain, Voice Biometrics Group, Verint, OneVault, LumenVox, Phonexia, Uniphore, VoicePIN, Auraya, LexisNexis Risk Solutions Sestek, VoiceVault, Inc, Raytheon Company.

The research segments the market based on product type, applications and end-use. It profiles the key players of the business and their individual contribution to the global economy. The report focuses on significant investments, business ventures, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations along with the technological developments in the field. It also evaluates the upcoming and niche areas in the business. The researcher aims to offer expert insights related to the industry and the new opportunities available in the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Voice Biometrics market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Forensic Voice Analysis

Access Security Authentication and Fraud detection Customer Verification

Payments Transaction Processing Speech enabled password reset

Others (Vocal Passphrase etc.)

Component type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Software

Services

Deployment type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

On-Premises

Cloud

Size type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Scale Enterprises

End User Industry (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Government

Banking and Finance

Consumer Electronics

Healthcare

Transport/Logistics

Defence & Security

Others

Further key findings from the report suggest

The market is growing at a CAGR of 23.8% in the Asia Pacific, followed by North America and Europe, with 23.6% and 23.5% CAGR, respectively.

Global digitalization and modernization and the advent of technologies like the Internet of Things have increased the number of interface points through numerous smart electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops which is expected to increase the use of Voice Biometrics and expand its market size.

The Access security segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 23.7% owing to high awareness among enterprises regarding maintaining the confidentiality of their data as well as countering cyber-attacks and malware targeted at their data while using cloud computing services

The voice forensic deployment on the cloud is increasing due to the several benefits offered by the cloud such as quick implementation, reduced operating cost, 24X7 availability, data accessibility, scalability and usability

Due to modernization, rising standards of living, and increasing per capita GDP, the Banking and Financial sector has risen steadily. Many publicly and privately-owned banks have been set-up across the globe to aid the masses financially. BFSI segment is expected to occupy the largest share in the Voice Biometrics market…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

