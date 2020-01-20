Virtual Reality in Education Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate by 2027 – Lead by EON Reality, Google LLC, HTC Corporation, Merge Virtual Reality, Microsoft Corporation, Nearpod, Oculus VR, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Sony Corporation, zSpace

The virtual reality is the use of computer technology to create a simulated environment isolating the user from the physical environment and enabling them to enter an alternate reality. Growing digitalization has led to increasing the adoption of virtual reality in education that boosts the growth of the market. The adoption of virtual reality in education offered a wide range of benefits over the traditional learning environment, including a flexible schedule, mobility, individual accountability, and others. Additionally, these required less cost to build the classroom, hence growing demand for virtual reality in the education market.

The Virtual Reality in Education Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008066/

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Virtual Reality in Education Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

Virtual reality allows users to experience immersive, three dimensional visual and audio simulations. Virtual reality in education provides outstanding visualization in the classroom, increases student engagement, eliminates the language barrier, and improve the quality of education, hence raising the demand for the virtual reality in education that propels the growth of the market. Increasing shifting toward virtual environment classrooms is further fuels the growth of the virtual reality in the education market. Increasing partnerships and collaboration in the educational institutes to deliver virtual reality based educations and training programs are creates a lucrative opportunity for the market player of the virtual reality in education market.

Leading Key Players:

EON Reality, Inc.

Google LLC

HTC Corporation

Merge Virtual Reality

Microsoft Corporation

Nearpod

Oculus VR

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sony Corporation

zSpace

The global virtual reality in education market is segmented on the basis of offering, device type, applications. On the basis of offering the market is segmented as hardware, software. On the basis of device type the market is segmented as gesture-tracking device, projector and display wall, head-mounted display, others. On the basis of applications the market is segmented as classroom learning, certifications, e-learning, others.

The Virtual Reality in Education Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2019 – 2027, considering 2019 as the base year and 2019 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00008066/

TOC points of the market report:

Market size & stocks

Market trends and dynamics

Market drivers and opportunities

Competitive landscape

Supply and demand

Technological inventions in the industry

Marketing channel development trend

Market positioning

Pricing strategy

Brand strategy

Target client

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald