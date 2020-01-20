Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) Market 2020 Global Analysis By Key Players- Merck Millipore, Thermo Scientific, Biome Rieux, Neogen and more…
Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) Market
This report focuses on Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. The global Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) market was valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Tryptic Soy Agar (TSA) manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Merck Millipore
Thermo Scientific
Biome Rieux
Neogen
bioWorld
Sigama Aldrich
Fluka
Teknova
Carolina Biological
Seaweed Solution Laboratories
MP Biomedicals
DILACO
IPM SCIENTIFIC,INC.
Hopebio
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Powder
Liquid
Others
Segment by Application
Research
Biotech
Chemical
Others
