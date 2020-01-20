Thoracic Drainage Device Market Latest Innovations and Trends to Massive Growth 2020-2027 | C. R. Bard, Utah Medical Products, Smiths Medical, ATMOS MedizinTechnik

The thoracic drainage devices market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rise in patient preference for minimally invasive surgeries, high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, increase in burden of spontaneous pneumothorax and rise in health insurance coverage propelling adoption of thoracic drainage devices are the major factors that drives the growth of thoracic drainage devices market. cardiovascular disease is a serious health issue affecting a large population across the globe. Hypertension, diabetes and obesity are the leading causes of cardiovascular disorders, especially stroke, stenosis, atresia and regurgitation. Increase in number of open heart surgeries due to unhealthy lifestyle, lack of exercise, overweight and smoking will create growth opportunities in the thoracic drainage devices market.

The global thoracic drainage devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The product segment includes, devices and accessories. The segment of devices is further classified into, thoracic drainage system and thoracic drainage kit. The segment of accessories is further classified into, drainage catheter, trocar drain, needles and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as, thoracic surgery & pulmonology, cardiac surgery, general intensive, care & emergency medicine, infectious disease oncology & pain management and others Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global thoracic drainage devices market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Thoracic Drainage Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

North America and Europe contributed the highest share of the global thoracic drainage devices market followed by Asia Pacific, South Central America and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. dominated the thoracic drainage devices market in North America. This dominance is majorly due factors such as high cost of products and high level of end-user awareness. Also, the market in the U.S. is driven by increased adoption of newly introduced devices and insurance plans for costly cardiovascular surgical treatment. Europe is the second major contributor for the global thoracic drainage devices market. Germany is a major contributor to the thoracic drainage devices market in Europe. The thoracic drainage devices market in the Asia-Pacific is rising rapidly, driven by developing countries. Growing awareness about cardiovascular diseases and expenditure on health care drive the thoracic drainage devices market in Asia Pacific.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

The report also includes the profiles of key Thoracic Drainage Devices manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.