Thoracic Drainage Device Market Latest Innovations and Trends to Massive Growth 2020-2027 | C. R. Bard, Utah Medical Products, Smiths Medical, ATMOS MedizinTechnik
Some of the key players influencing the market are
2. Vygon
3. Cook
4. C. R. Bard, Inc
5. Utah Medical Products, Inc.
6. Smiths Medical
7. ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG
8. Sinapi Biomedical
9. Medela AG
10. MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG
The global thoracic drainage devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. The product segment includes, devices and accessories. The segment of devices is further classified into, thoracic drainage system and thoracic drainage kit. The segment of accessories is further classified into, drainage catheter, trocar drain, needles and others. Based on application, the market is segmented as, thoracic surgery & pulmonology, cardiac surgery, general intensive, care & emergency medicine, infectious disease oncology & pain management and others Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulatory surgery centers and others.
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global thoracic drainage devices market based on product, application and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Thoracic Drainage Devices market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
North America and Europe contributed the highest share of the global thoracic drainage devices market followed by Asia Pacific, South Central America and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. dominated the thoracic drainage devices market in North America. This dominance is majorly due factors such as high cost of products and high level of end-user awareness. Also, the market in the U.S. is driven by increased adoption of newly introduced devices and insurance plans for costly cardiovascular surgical treatment. Europe is the second major contributor for the global thoracic drainage devices market. Germany is a major contributor to the thoracic drainage devices market in Europe. The thoracic drainage devices market in the Asia-Pacific is rising rapidly, driven by developing countries. Growing awareness about cardiovascular diseases and expenditure on health care drive the thoracic drainage devices market in Asia Pacific.
The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.
The report also includes the profiles of key Thoracic Drainage Devices manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.
1. INTRODUCTION
1.1. SCOPE OF STUDY
1.2. THE INSIGHT PARTNERS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE
2. KEY TAKEAWAYS
3. THORACIC DRAINAGE DEVICES MARKET LANDSCAPE
3.1. MARKET OVERVIEW
3.2. MARKET SEGMENTATION
3.2.1. Thoracic Drainage Devices Market – By Product
3.2.2. Thoracic Drainage Devices Market – By Application
3.2.3. Thoracic Drainage Devices Market – By End user
3.2.4. Thoracic Drainage Devices Market – By Region
3.2.4.1. By Country
3.3. PEST ANALYSIS
3.3.1. North America – PEST Analysis
3.3.2. Europe – PEST Analysis
3.3.3. Asia Pacific – PEST Analysis
3.3.4. Middle East and Africa – PEST Analysis
3.3.5. South and Central America– PEST Analysis
4. THORACIC DRAINAGE DEVICES MARKET – KEY INDUSTRY DYNAMICS
4.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS
4.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS
4.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
4.4. FUTURE TRENDS
4.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS
5. THORACIC DRAINAGE DEVICES MARKET – GLOBAL ANALYSIS
5.1. GLOBAL THORACIC DRAINAGE DEVICES MARKET OVERVIEW
5.2. GLOBAL THORACIC DRAINAGE DEVICES MARKET REVENUE FORECASTS AND ANALYSIS (US$ MN)
5.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE
5.4. PERFORMANCE OF KEY PLAYERS
5.5. EXPERT OPINIONS
