Summary of Third Party Logistics Market: Third-party logistics (3PL) is a business arrangement in which companies outsource their logistics operations to a specialized service provider that offers customized on-demand transportation, warehousing, distribution, and freight and forwarding services.

Increasing advancements in e-commerce across the retail sector is expected to drive the growth prospects for the global 3PL market in the forthcoming years. Some of the major factors responsible for the expansion of the e-commerce sector includes the increased adoption of the Internet and mobile services. Also, it has been observed that elements such as efficient inventory management and quick delivery are important for the operational success of this sector. As a result, the demand for efficient delivery systems, inventory management, small package deliveries, individualized shipping time, and freight forwarding are increasing, driving the third-party logistics market size.

APAC accounts for the maximum market share in 2017 and is estimated to continue to dominate the market for the next few years. Some of the major factors responsible for the market’s growth in the region is the increasing outsourcing of logistics services and an increase in imports and exports across key countries. Also, the strong demand for 3PL services in APAC is due to factors like economic growth and globalization that requires manufacturers to import and export raw materials and finished goods on a global level.

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Third Party Logistics market for each application, including-

⧳ Manufacturing

⧳ Consumer Goods

⧳ Retail

⧳ Automotive

⧳ Food and Beverage

⧳ Others

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⧳ DCC

⧳ DTM

⧳ ITM

⧳ Logistics Software

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How is the Third Party Logistics market expected to Grow In Terms Of Value during the study period? What are the Competition Developments and Trends in the Third Party Logistics market? What are the underlying Macro-Economic and Industry Factors impacting the growth of the Third Party Logistics market? What are the Key Challenges, Opportunities, and Improvements faced by market players in the global Third Party Logistics market?

Third Party Logistics Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

