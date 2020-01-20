Stakeholders Eye Untapped Opportunities in Asia-Pacific to Expand their Footprint in the Chlorothalonil Market 2017 – 2025

Global Chlorothalonil Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Chlorothalonil industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Chlorothalonil as well as some small players.

Key Drivers and Trends

The growth rate of activities in agriculture, construction and woodwork, and leather production has ramped up over the recent past. There is a greatly increasing demand for food, leather products, as well as furniture and other wooden equipment, thereby giving rise to a greater demand for chlorothalonil. The agrarian economies of the world are expected to be the leaders in terms of consumption of chlorothalonil over the coming years as well.

However, the use and manufacture of chlorothalonil is often cited as a serious detriment to the environment as well as human and animal health. This could severely hamper the growth of the global chlorothalonil market over the coming years. Key opportunities in this market are expected to lie in the use of bio-based substitutes that are milder on the environment. Reduction in the cost of manufacture of these bio-based substitutes by players from the global chlorothalonil market is expected to open new doors of business and expansion for them.

Global Chlorothalonil Market: Geographical Analysis

China is the leading producer as well as consumer of chlorothalonil in the world today. This nation uses chlorothalonil as an agro-chemical as well as an additive in paints, and emulsion preservatives. The U.S, Canada, South America and Western Europe are also strong producers of chlorothalonil at the moment.

The chemical is also used extensively in Brazil’s agricultural applications. The flourishing paints and emulsion industry in South America is additionally attributed to the recent growth in the consumption of chlorothalonil from a global perspective. At the same time, other agrarian nations from the Indian subcontinent are likely to become key proponents of the global chlorothalonil market over the coming years.

Global Chlorothalonil Market: Top Companies Mentioned in the Report

The leading names in the global chlorothalonil market to date have been ABI Chemicals, AK Scientific, Angene, Bayer CropScience, Changzhou Wujin Henglong Pesticide Co. Ltd, GFS Chemicals, Finetech Industry, Green Chem Ltd, Hangzhou Uniwise International Co., Ltd, Ltd, Panpan Industry Co. Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich, Zibo Towin Chemical Co., LTD. TCI, and Zhejiang Sega Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

