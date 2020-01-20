Social Media Analytics Market Growth, Analysis, Demand and Forecast 2014 – 2022 | Accenture PLC, CEVA Logistics, DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG), FedEx Corporation

A supply chain is a network between supplier and company to produce and distribute products to the final buyer. This network includes different activities, entities, resources, information, and people. Supply Chain as a Service market include logistics management, order management, and warehouse management, and other functions include vendor and supplier management.

Significant growth of the retail industry is driven by an increase in the number of users of mobile devices and internet penetration in developing economy. These factors helps in driving the growth of global supply chain as a service market. Also, an increase in consumer expectations is expected to boost market growth. However, security concern related to enterprise-critical information amongst the end user is the primary factor that curbs the growth of Supply Chain as a Service market. Nevertheless, integration of blockchain technology is anticipated to provide a lucrative opportunity for the growth of a global supply chain as a service market.

Enquire for Sample Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00014914

The report aims to provide an overview of the supply chain as a service market with detailed market segmentation by components, application, organization size, industry vertical and geography. The global supply chain as a service market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading supply chain as a service market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the key development in the past five years.

– Accenture PLC

– CEVA Logistics

– DHL International GmbH (Deutsche Post AG)

– FedEx Corporation

– GEODIS

– KUEHNE + NAGEL INTERNATION AG

– TATA Consultancy Services Limited

– United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

– XPO Logistics, Inc.

– Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Make an Enquiry about This Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/inquiry/TIP00014914

The global supply chain as a service market is segmented on the basis of components, application, and organization size and industry vertical. On the basis of component, the supply chain as a service market is segmented into solutions and services. The supply chain as a service market on the basis of the application is classified into order management, warehouse management, logistics management, and others.

Purchase Complete Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00014914

Contact Us

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email Id: [email protected]

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald