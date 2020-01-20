Soaring Demand for Clean-label Food Products to Trigger the Growth of the Molluscicides Market 2018-2028

Molluscicides Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Molluscicides industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Molluscicides manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Molluscicides market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Molluscicides Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Molluscicides industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Molluscicides industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Molluscicides industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Molluscicides Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Molluscicides are included:

Segmentation

Globally, the molluscicides market has been segmented on the basis of type, material used, and application:

On the basis of type, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Oxidizing molluscicides

Non-oxidizing molluscicides

On the basis of material used, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Metaldehyde

Methiocarb

Ferrous phosphate

On the basis of application, the global molluscicides market has been segmented as:

Agricultural activities

Ornaments and turfs

Industrial & commercial purposes

On the basis of region, the global molluscicides market is segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Middle East & Africa

Japan

North America is expected to account for the largest share in the global molluscicides market with the growing presence of leading manufacturers in the U.S. Moreover, with the statistics provided by the U.S Department of Agriculture, which states that about 40% of the U.S. is considered to be a farmland. This factor is expected to contribute in the global molluscicides market to a significant extent. Countries of Asia Pacific region such as China and India are among the leading contributor to the global agricultural output, are also affected by mollusks which is expected to drive the growth of global molluscicides market during the forecast period.

Molluscicides Market: Key players

Few of the leading players operating in the global molluscicides market are –

Lonza Group AG

BASF SE

Bayer Cropscience AG

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

American Vanguard Corporation

De Sangosse SAS

Neudorff GmbH KG.

Doff Portland Ltd.

Certis Europe B.V.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

