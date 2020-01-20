Smart Home Devices Market Competitive Landscape Analysis with Forecast By 2022

The Business Research Company’s Smart Home Devices Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global smart home devices market was valued at about $46.59 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $104.54 billion at a CAGR of 22.4% through 2022.

The smart homes devices market consists of sales of smart home appliances and devices. Smart home devices are controlled remotely from any internet-connected place in the world using a mobile or any other network devices. Appliances of the smart homes are interconnected in such a manner that the user gets the access to control the functions such as security check to the home, temperature, lighting, and home theatre.

The rise in the need to save energy and decrease carbon emission drives the smart home devices market. This increase in the need for sustainable solution has been initiated by strict government regulations that introduced a cap on maximum carbon emissions allowed for each company. Conventional devices continuously use electricity until someone turns them off.

Companies are developing voice assistants to control smart home devices. Voice assistants are digital assistants that react to voice commands and reply with relevant information. They are different from the traditional keyboard-based searches. They put more focus on the conversational phrasing of any content and prioritize the long tail keywords for any search.

The smart homes devices market is segmented into

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the smart homes devices market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the smart homes devices market are ABB Ltd, General Electric Company, Johnson Controls, Inc., Siemens AG, Schneider Electric SE

