Small-bore Connectors Market is on Course to Expand at a CAGR of XX% Over the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

growth dynamics based on assessment of demand drivers and opportunities pertinent to the small-bore connectors market over the forecast timeframe.

Small-bore Connectors Market: Notable Developments and Competitive Dynamics

In the wake of numerous incidence of medical tubing misconnections, the Global Enteral Device Supplier Association (GEDSA) recently announced phase out of manufacture of legacy transition adaptors and feeding devices. The announcement is to comply with guidance from FDA and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services in the U.S. to reduce medical tubing misconnections for improved patient safety. Following this, GESDA member manufacturers will follow FDA guidance and are prepared to adjust availability of products accordingly.

In the bid to mandate standardization of design of small-bore connectors, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) created ISO 80369 series of small-bore connectors. In this family of connectors, ISO 80369-3 commonly known as ENFit, for their use enteral and gastric medical devices is nearing 100 percent adoption rate across Europe. The region reports use of ENFit for over two years without a single reported event of misconnection.

Middle East, New Zealand, and Australia closely follow suit in terms of adoption of ENFit class of connectors.

Further, active support of GEDSA is encouraging adoption of ENFit class of connectors throughout Asia and Latin America. Such initiatives are to improve patient safety worldwide and to comply with healthcare regulatory instructions in each country.

Small-bore Connectors Market: Key Trends

Adoption of designs that conform to international standards is a key consideration of product manufacturers in the small-bore connectors market. In this regard, the FDA and other participating statutory agencies encourage product manufacturers to incorporate new connector designs for devices for various medical applications. However, these agencies do not mandate product manufacturers to switch completely on new designs, or to discontinue use of currently used small-bore connector products.

Meanwhile, during manufacture of newer small-bore connectors, product manufacturers provide interim transition connectors to prevent discontinuity of patient care.

Numerous incidents of patient injury and patient death due to misconnections between medical devices are reported each year worldwide. This is mainly related to negligence on part of healthcare personnel or availability of small-bore luer connectors that freely connect to several medical devices. This is a downside of use of small-bore connectors, negatively impacting small-bore connectors market.

Small-bore Connectors Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is a key market for small-bore connectors due to the presence of top manufacturers of small-bore connectors in the region. North America and Asia Pacific are trailing Europe due to increasing government support for manufacture of small-bore connectors.

The Middle East and Africa are pacing slowly, yet displaying steady growth in the small-bore connectors market.

