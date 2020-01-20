Safety Light Curtain Market To Exceed Revenues Worth US$ By The End Of 2017 – 2025

Global Safety Light Curtain Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Safety Light Curtain industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Safety Light Curtain as well as some small players.

Key Trends

As highlighted earlier, the relentless efforts from industries to automate their manufacturing processes is driving the demand in the global safety light curtain market. Vendors operating in the sectors pertaining to pharmaceutical, metal and materials, oil and gas, food and beverages, packaging, and automotive have realized the increasing number of accidents as a result of malfunction at the workplace. To ensure safety during activities such as assembling of products, storing, packaging and processing, robotic technology is now being used, which in turn increases the need for safety checks without human interference. These safety light curtains come with digital indicators that enables the industry players to adjust beams and can detect accumulation of dirt. And, thereby, improving the quality of work and eventual products.

Rise in industrial revolution 4.0, radical growth of the packaging industry, and government mandates for safety regulations are some of the other factors driving the global safety light curtain market. On the other hand, inability of these curtains to provide for a secondary protective layer, need to regularly maintain them, lack of awareness regarding the benefits offered by these curtains, and highly competitive scenario are a few factors obstructing the prosperity of the global safety light curtain market. Nevertheless, the stockholders connected to the value chain of this market will continue to gain new opportunities by developing digital indicators and focus on the emerging economies in the region of APAC.

Global Safety Light Curtain Market: Market Potential

The advent of presence sensing device initiation (PSDI) and the prosperity of the automotive industry, particularly with the emergence of electric vehicles, are two factors adding substantial futuristic potential to the market for safety light curtain. PSDI can be applicable wherever repeated machine loading and unloading is required, metal restructuring processes such as bending, stamping, punching, folding, and welding, and large scale production in electronic industries.

Global Safety Light Curtain Market: Regional Outlook

Being the manufacturing hubs in Asia Pacific, the most profitable region in the market for safety light curtain, China and India are expected to drive the demand throughout the forecast period. China in particular specializes in mass production of various products and components for industries such as automotive, electronics, semiconductor, healthcare, and food and beverages. Robust demand for consumer goods owing to vast population base, growing awareness regarding the efficient controls and constant analysis of manufacturing processes, and favorable government policies are some of the other factors favoring the Asia Pacific safety light curtain market.

Global Safety Light Curtain Market: Competitive Analysis

The overall shares in the global safety light curtain market is divided among a large pool of players who all offer products with desired features. In the near future, innovation will decide who stays ahead of the curve. OMRON, KEYENCE, Pepperl+Fuchs, SICK, and Rockwell Automation are some of the key companies of this market.

