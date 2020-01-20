Rapid Prototyping Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2019-2027

The global Rapid Prototyping market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Rapid Prototyping market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Rapid Prototyping market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Rapid Prototyping across various industries.

Competitive Dynamics

The report covers well-established players such as 3D Systems, Inc., Stratasys Ltd., EOS GmbH, Sandvik AB, and Royal DSM. These players are innovating novel products pertaining to rapid prototyping as well as expanding their regional presence for additional revenue generation. For instance, in November 2017, 3D Systems, Inc. announced the availability of its on demand manufacturing services named, “Quickparts” e-commerce platform in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Quickparts includes services such as rapid prototyping, advanced prototyping, and low-volume production.

Global Rapid Prototyping Market Segments

Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Technology

Subtractive

Additive Stereolithography Selective Laser Sintering Fused Deposition Modeling Ink Jet printing techniques Others



Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Material

Metal

Polymer

Ceramic

Plaster and starch

Foundry sand parts

Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by End-use industry

Aerospace & Defense

Consumer goods & electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

Global Rapid Prototyping Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



