PVC Pipe Market Forecasted To Surpass The Value Of US$ XX Mn/Bn By 2048 2017 – 2025

PVC Pipe Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global PVC Pipe industry with a focus on the Global market.

The key points of the PVC Pipe Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the PVC Pipe industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of PVC Pipe industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of PVC Pipe industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of PVC Pipe Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of PVC Pipe are included:

Trends and Opportunities

Besides the upsurge of the construction and irrigation industries, dedication of the governments in several emerging economies towards improving their rural water management is the primary driver of this market. According to the World Bank, nearly 80% of the population in the rural areas across the world does not have access to drinking water. The report observes that PVC is the third most in-demand plastic commodity after polypropylene and polyethylene. Owing to its benefits such as durability, chemical resistance, recyclability, and low cost, PVC is quickly replacing metal, wood, clay, and concrete in various applications. Currently, PVC pipes are frequently used by the construction industries for building sewer and drain systems as well as water supply. Conversely, carcinogenic property of PVC, coupled with toxicity to the environment, are two the factors that are expected to negatively impact the growth rate during the forecast period.

Global PVC Pipe Market: Regional Outlook

Annually, 37.7 million people in rural parts of India suffer from waterborne diseases, according to a recent survey by the WHO. The government in India has noticed this and is actively working towards improving the water delivery infrastructure. This makes Asia Pacific the most lucrative region for PVC pipe market. The WHO, in 2006, also estimated that only 16% of the sub-Saharan Africa had access to clean drinking water, and is working with local governments to improve infrastructure such as household tap water connection. Consequently, African is another profitable region for the global PVC pipe market.

Companies mentioned in the research report

Finolex Industries Ltd, China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd., Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc., Plastika AS, Polypipe Plc, Egeplast a.s., IPEX Inc., North American Pipe Corporation, JM Eagle Company, Inc., Pipelife International GmbH, Sekisui Chemical Company Ltd, Royal Building Products, Tessenderlo Group, and Formosa Plastics Group are some of the key players currently operational in the global PVC pipe market. The competition among these players is quite intense, with joint ventures and new product launches are the most frequent strategy adopted by them to gain ground over their competitors.

