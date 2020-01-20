Power Electronics Market 2019 Analytical Overview, Technological Innovations with Economic Indicators By 2024

The Global Power Electronics Market is estimated to reach USD 50.3 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Expanding automation and digitalization in industries and inclination towards renewable energy sources is expected to drive the power electronics market during the forecast period. However, lack of technical resources is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period. Technological innovations in electric vehicle/ hybrid electric vehicle (EV/HEV) is expected to become an opportunity for power electronics market.

Power electronics is a technology for energy saving and high functionality in energy and power usage. Power electronic components mainly act as a switch and use for reducting conduction loss. Power electronics mainly used in industrial, energy & power, aerospace & defense, and many other applications. Some key players in power electronics market are QUALCOMM, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor Corp, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.

Power Electronics Market Segmentation

This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global power electronics market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.

On the basis of material, the market is segmented into Silicon, Gallium nitride, Silicon carbide, Gallium arsenide, and others. By type, the power electronics market is segmented into power discrete, power module, and power IC. By end use industry, power electronics market is segmented into consumer electronics, automotive, aerospace and defence, energy and power, industrial, and others.

Power Electronics Market Report Scope

The report on the power electronics market covers a deep dive analysis of historic, recent and current market trends. Furthermore, market share/ranking analysis of key players, market dynamics, competition landscape, country wise analysis for each region covered and the entire supply chain dynamics are covered through the below segmentation.

List of the leading companies operating in the Power Electronics market include:

QUALCOMM, Inc. (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)

Infineon Technologies AG

Texas Instruments Incorporated

ON Semiconductor Corp

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Maxim Integrated Products Inc.

STMicroelectronics NV

Toshiba Corporation

Fuji Electric Co Ltd

Renesas Electronics Corporation

Other Key Companies

POWER ELECTRONICS Market report segmentation

For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research

POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Material

Silicon (Si)

Gallium nitride (GaN)

Silicon carbide (SiC)

Gallium arsenide (GaAs)

Others

POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Connectivity Protocol

Power Discrete

Power Diode

Standard Diode

Fast Recovery Diode

Schottky Diode

Power Transistor

Power BJT

Power MOSFET

IGBT

Thyristors

Power Module

SiC Power Module

Power Integrated Module

Intelligent Power Module

Power IC

Power Management IC

Application Specific IC

POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Application

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Energy and Power

Industrial

Others

POWER ELECTRONICS Market by Region

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

(China, Japan, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific) North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

(US, Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

(Germany, Russia, France, Italy, UK, Spain, The Netherlands, Rest of Europe) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Key Questions answered by the report

What are the major developments impacting the power electronics market and its growth?

What will be the effects of the developments in the power electronics market on the industry and on the market players in the near and far future?

What are the evolving types of the power electronics market?

What are the evolving applications of power electronics market?

What are the major characteristics that will affect the power electronics market growth during the study period?

Who are the key players operating in the power electronics market?

How are the major players leveraging in the existing market conditions?

