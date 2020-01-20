Phenylketonuria Treatment Market Tipped to Grow at a Steady Pace Over the Forecast Period, – 2018 – 2028

In 2019, the market size of Phenylketonuria Treatment Market is million US$ and it will reach million US$ in 2025, growing at a CAGR of from 2019; while in China, the market size is valued at xx million US$ and will increase to xx million US$ in 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during forecast period.

In this report, 2019 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Phenylketonuria Treatment .

This report studies the global market size of Phenylketonuria Treatment , especially focuses on the key regions like United States, European Union, China, and other regions (Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

key drivers, opportunities, and competitive landscape of the global phenylketonuria treatment market. Moreover, the report could be true guideline for the major stakeholders in the global phenylketonuria treatment market.

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market: Notable Developments

Some of the developments which help in contouring the shape of the global phenylketonuria treatment market in a big way include:

NICHD-supported researchers are exploring several additional treatments for PKU. Such treatments include a large amount of neutral amino acid supplementation, which may help in preventing phenylalanine from entering the brain.

In May, 2017, Synlogic Inc had signed agreement with Mirna Therapeutics Inc. in order to discover and develop of new drugs for Synthetic Biotic medicines.

Some of the most prominent competitors operating in the competitive landscape of global phenylketonuria treatment market include –

Dimension Therapeutics Inc.

Synthetic Biologics

SOM Innovation Biotech SL

Erytech Pharma

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market: Key Growth Drivers

A few factors triggering the growth of the global phenylketonuria treatment market in a positive way include:

Growing Research and Development of Novel Drugs to Boost Market

A few medications which respond positively in treating phenylketonuria include Playnziq, Kuvan, and gene therapy. These drugs help in terminating the symptoms of phenylketonuria and reduce the possibility of brain damage. Such factors positively influencing the growth of the global phenylketonuria treatment market. Phenylketonuria refers as an inherited genetic condition, predominantly caused due to a major defect in PAH gene. Elevated levels of phenylalanine in the blood cam occur, on account of the high intake of proteins such as meats and egg.

However, for a new-born to inherit phenylketonuria, both parents should pass on a defective PAH gene. If a timely treatment of phenylketonuria cannot take place for an infant, he/she may develop symptoms such as tremors, seizures, stunted growth, shaking, and hyperactivity. Therefore, soaring g demand for several effective treatments for phenylketonuria is further complementing to the growth of the global phenylketonuria treatment market.

Rising Awareness about Timely Treatment of Phenylketonuria Fillips Market

Growing prevalence of phenylketonuria across the globe acts as a major key driver in the global phenylketonuria treatment market. Numerous screening tests which are widely used for the diagnosis of phenylketonuria include immunoassay, bacterial inhibition assay, and mass spectroscopy analysis for amino acid. All these tests play an integral part in the treatment of phenylketonuria disorder, which in turn is also propelling expansion in the global phenylketonuria treatment market.

Furthermore, several other factors such as intensive research in the genomics field and increasing awareness regarding the timely treatment of phenylketonuria are responsible for triggering the growth of the global phenylketonuria treatment market. Besides this, rapid advancements in the global healthcare industry and rapidly changing lifestyle are also providing major growth impetus to the global phenylketonuria treatment market.

Global Phenylketonuria Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

On the regional front, North America is dominating over other regions in the global phenylketonuria treatment market, on account of the increasing number of advanced screening procedures. Along with this, burgeoning population suffering from phenylketonuria disorder and rapid technological advancements in the healthcare industry are also responsible for fueling growth in the phenylketonuria treatment in this region.

