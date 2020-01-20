Orthopedics Market to Register Substantial Expansion by 2009 – 2018

Orthopedics is a medical science that pertains to the diagnosis and treatment of bone disorders. Orthopedic procedures and treatments are essentially aimed at improving a patient’s mobility and reducing discomfort. Orthopedic treatments and devices have helped restore a normal lifestyle for millions of patients globally. A growing geriatric population worldwide has boosted the demand for orthopedic treatments. This includes both surgical procedures and orthopedic devices. Technological advancements have brought about rapid growth in this market. These advancements include: the increasing use of robotics in orthopedic procedures and minimally invasive procedures. Such advancements are credited for speeding up growth in this market. Other drivers in this market include a rising consumer layout for healthcare. This market has witnessed tremendous growth in the developed economies. However, the emerging regions of Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to be hotspots for the growth and development of the orthopedic market.

Within the worldwide orthopedic market, the largest market share was held by joint replacement and reconstruction as of 2011. This was attributed to a large patient population that suffered joint-related injuries. The fastest-growing segment within this market, however, is that of biodegradable medical implants. From the geographical perspective, the largest market was that of North America as of 2011. This was largely due to the presence of sophisticated medical system here. Europe was another high-revenue market as of 2011.

Key global players that find mention in the report are: Genzyme Corporation, Stryker Corporation, B Braun, Medtronic Inc, and DePuy Inc.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald