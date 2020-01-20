Online Program Management Market 2020 Global Growth Trends by Top Key Players: Keypath Education, Online Education Services (OES), Pearson Education, Wiley Education Services

The Online Program Management market report makes a case for investments in particular regions based on a realistic view of their regulatory environment, manufacturing dynamics and availability of skills and resources.

Online program management providers are for-profit administrations that help non-profit schools develop online programs, most often for Master’s level programs. Online program management companies provide several services for which traditional institutions historically have not had the experience or organizational capability to support fully, at least for fully-online programs and often for non-traditional student populations. Some examples of online program management services include enrollment management, marketing & recruitment, online course design, curriculum development, technology infrastructure, student retention support, and student & faculty call center support.

The global online program management market is segmented on the basis of type, service type.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented as package, fee-for-service.

On the basis of service type, the market is segmented as market research, student recruitment and enrollment, course design and technology platforms, student retention, placements, others.

The “Global Online Program Management Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the online program management market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of online program management market with detailed market segmentation by type, service type. The global online program management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading online program management market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the online program management market.

Increasing learning demands from learners and practitioners is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the online program management market. Significant developments in technology, talent relocation, gradual changes in business knowledge and social skills care, have massively contributed to the growth of the online program management market. Furthermore, development in urban areas, a high focus on high-quality learning, and a rise in living standards are some of the factors expected to boost the growth of the online program management market.

The report also includes the profiles of key online program management market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

2U, Inc.

Academic Partnerships

Apollidon

Bisk Education, Inc.

Blackboard Inc.

iDesign

Keypath Education

Online Education Services (OES)

Pearson Education

Wiley Education Services

