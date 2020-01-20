Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market Analysis, Growth, Demand, Size and Share, Present Scenario and Future Forecast to 2026

The global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Network Traffic Analysis Solutions across various industries.

Competitive Dynamics

The analysis included in the report has been developed based on a study of key performance parameters of companies active across the ecosystem, with service providers making up the majority of the list. Some of the players/companies which were subsequently profiled and included in the final report draft include GREYCORTEX s.r.o., Genie Networks, Flowmon Networks, Zoho Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Ipswitch, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Bricata, Inc., CA Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Netreo Inc., Dynatrace LLC, and NetmonInc.

Thenetwork traffic analysis solutions markethas been segmented as below:

Market Segmentation:Global Network Traffic Analysis Solutions Market

By Component

Solutions Traffic Behavior Analysis Network Troubleshooting Network Security Monitoring Network Bandwidth Monitoring Peering Analysis Others (Network Capacity Planning and Network Traffic Forensic)

Services Managed/Outsourced Professional Consulting System Integration Operation and Maintenance



By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud-based

By User

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Industry

Enterprises BFSI Healthcare Government Retail Energy & Utilities Education Manufacturing Others (Media & Entertainment, IT, Aerospace & Defense and Hospitality)

Service Providers Telecom Service Providers Internet Service Providers Internet Data Center Service Providers Managed Service Providers Cloud Service Providers Others (Cable Network Providers, etc.)



In addition, the report provides analysis of the network analysis solutions market with respect to the following geographic segments, detailing the above given segment level analysis for all countries/regions.

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



