Meter Data Management System Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2027

The rapid installation of smart meters is on the rise across developed as well as developing nations. Replacement of traditional metering systems with smart metering system is primarily due to government policies for smart meters. The system is useful in detecting energy theft and monitoring energy consumption. Furthermore, a growing need for accurate billing is another major factor contributing to the growth of the meter data management system market during the forecast period.

The meter data management system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demand for smart meter networks coupled with the rising need for accurate energy bill generation. Rising electricity demand and favorable government regulations are likely to further fuel the market growth. However, the meter data management system market may be negatively affected on account of existing cybersecurity threats. On the other hand, smart city programs in developing countries are likely to offer key growth opportunities to market players during the forecast period.

Some Of The Leading Players In Global Market:

1.ABB Group

2.Aclara Technologies LLC (Hubbell Incorporated)

3.Diehl Stiftung and Co. KG

4.Eaton Corporation

5.Honeywell International

6.Itron Inc.

7.Kamstrup

8.Landis Gyr

9.Schneider Electric

10.Siemens AG

The “Global Meter Data Management System Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of meter data management system market with detailed market segmentation by offering, utility type, application, end user and geography. The global meter data management system market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading meter data management system market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global meter data management system market is segmented on the basis of offering, utility type, application, and end user. By offering, the market is segmented as software and hardware. Based on utility type, the market is segmented as gas, water, and electricity. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as smart grid, microgrid, energy storage, EV charging, and others. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as residential, commercial, and industrial.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global meter data management system market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The meter data management system market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting meter data management system market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the meter data management system market in these regions.

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald