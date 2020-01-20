IoT Testing Market Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Comprehensive Research Study Till 2022

The Business Research Company’s IoT Testing Market covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The global IoT testing market was valued at about $0.57 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $1.74 billion at a CAGR of 32.3% through 2022.

The IoT (internet of Things) testing market consists of sale of testing services. IoT testing services include usability, security, connectivity, performance, regulatory testing, and others. IoT is a system of connected devices which can communicate and interact with each other and can be accessed through internet.

The IoT testing market lacks uniform standards for privacy and security that acts a barrier for growth of this market. IoT devices stores large data of the users which are vulnerable to hackers and currently the standards do not exist to monitor devices and interfaces.

Virtualization for IoT test automation is the trend in the IoT testing market. The challenges in the traditional testing like scalability issues for connected devices, maintenance problem, issues in unit level code checking and high-performance deliverable problems can be resolved by virtualization in test automation.

The IoT testing market is segmented into

Functional Testing Usability Testing Security Testing Compatibility Testing Performance Testing Network Testing

The present study exhibits the trends and market dynamics of the IoT testing market in major countries – USA, China, Germany, Brazil, Japan, UK, Spain, Russia, France, Australia, Italy, India and rest of the world. The report also includes the study of the current issues with consumers and various future opportunities for the market.

Some of the major key players involved in the IoT testing market are HCL Technologies Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Happiest Minds, RapidValue Solutions, AFour Technologies

