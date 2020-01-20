Insulin Delivery Devices Market Analysis Along with Major Vendors like BD, Novo Nordisk A/S, YPSOMED AG, Braun Melsungen AG. | Forecast till 2025

An Exclusive Insulin Delivery Devices Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Insulin Delivery Devices Market By Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

According to a new market research study titled ‘Insulin Delivery Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product and End User, the global insulin delivery devices market was valued at US$ 11,869.0 Mn in 2017 and is estimated to reach US$ 22,830.0 Mn by 2025.

The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.7% from 2018-2025.The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global insulin delivery devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, rapid growth in the geriatric population and increasing technological advancement are the other factors that are anticipated to upsurge the market growth of insulin delivery devices. However, the factors such as high cost of insulin delivery devices and complications & risk associated with the delivery of insulin are expected to act as a major challenges hindering the market growth at a certain extent.

Global insulin delivery devices market, based on product segmented into insulin pens, insulin pumps, insulin syringes, Insulin Delivery Devices and others. In 2017, insulin pens segment held the largest share of the market by product type. The insulin pumps segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the coming years.

The increasing rate of obesity, sedentary lifestyle and improper diet play a major role in increasing diabetes among the population worldwide. Physical activity is important to maintain the blood glucose level. Lack of exercise and unhealthy diet such as diet high in fat and calories increase the risk for the development of obesity and diabetes. Obesity is one of the major issue that affect people of all ages and incomes globally. According to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults aged 18 years and older were overweight. And out of these over 650 million adults were obese. Hence, this is expected to increase the demand of insulin delivery devices in the coming years002E

