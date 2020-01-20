Human Capital Management Market Set to Register 5.8% CAGR During 2020-2025 | SAP SE, Kronos, Inc., Linkedin (Microsoft), Automatic Data Processing, LLC, Ceridian HCM

Global Human Capital Management Market 2020 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2025

The global Human Capital Management market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 5.8% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 20870 million by 2025, from USD 16640 million in 2019.

The Human Capital Management market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: SAP SE, Kronos, Inc., Linkedin (Microsoft), Automatic Data Processing, LLC, Ceridian HCM, Inc., Ultimate Software Group, Inc., IBM Corporation, Workday, Oracle Corporation, Infor, Sage, Workforce Software, Cornerstone OnDemand, Ramco Systems, Epicor Software, SumTotal Systems, LLC (SkillSoft), Paycom Software, Inc., Zenefits, Accenture, Intuit, EPAY Systems, PeopleStrategy, Inc., etc.

Human capital administration (HCM) is a set of practices related to human resource administration. These practices are centered on the organizational have to be give particular competencies and are executed in three categories: workforce procurement, workforce administration and workforce optimization.

Human Capital Management market is highly competitive, rapidly changing, and significantly affected by new product introductions and the market activities of other industry participants. Human Capital Management providers face competition from the customers’ internal information technology departments as well as Human Capital Management competitors. Human Capital Management service providers much provide a value-added product that is easy to install and cost effective.

Market Segment by Type, covers

Talent Acquisition

Talent Management

HR Core Administration

HCM

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Healthcare

Financial Services

Government/Non-Profit

Retail/Wholesale

Professional/Technical Services

Manufacturing

Table of Content:

1 Human Capital Management Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 SAP SE

2.1.1 SAP SE Details

2.1.2 SAP SE Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.1.3 SAP SE SWOT Analysis

2.1.4 SAP SE Product and Services

2.1.5 SAP SE Human Capital Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.2 Kronos, Inc.

2.2.1 Kronos, Inc. Details

2.2.2 Kronos, Inc. Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.2.3 Kronos, Inc. SWOT Analysis

2.2.4 Kronos, Inc. Product and Services

2.2.5 Kronos, Inc. Human Capital Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.3 Linkedin (Microsoft)

2.3.1 Linkedin (Microsoft) Details

2.3.2 Linkedin (Microsoft) Major Business and Total Revenue (Financial Highlights) Analysis

2.3.3 Linkedin (Microsoft) SWOT Analysis

2.3.4 Linkedin (Microsoft) Product and Services

2.3.5 Linkedin (Microsoft) Human Capital Management Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2018-2019)

2.4 Automatic Data Processing, LLC

3 Market Competition, by Players

4 Market Size by Regions

5 North America Human Capital Management Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Human Capital Management Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Human Capital Management Revenue by Countries

8 South America Human Capital Management Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Human Capital Management by Countries

10 Market Size Segment by Type

11 Global Human Capital Management Market Segment by Application

12 Global Human Capital Management Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)

