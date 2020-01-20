Home Automation Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

The global Home Automation market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Home Automation market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.

The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Home Automation market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Home Automation market. The Home Automation market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.

Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home automation market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as home automation investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the home automation market are Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Legrand SA, Savant Systems LLC, ADT LLC, Google Inc., Amazon Inc., AMX LLC, 2GIG Technologies, and SmartThings Inc.

The home automation market has been segmented as follows:

By Application

Safety and Security Video Surveillance Hardware Security Cameras Monitors Others Software Services Access Control Biometric Access Control Facial Recognition Iris Recognition Fingerprint Recognition Others Non Biometric Access Control Lighting System Drivers & Ballasts Relay Sensors Dimmers Switches Others (Accessories) Entertainment System Home Theater System Audio Video Control Systems Others Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Actuators Sensors and Transducers Control Valve Thermostats Energy Meter Others Other Controls Smart Locks Smoke Detector Smart Plugs



By Technology

Wired Power Line Communication (PLC) Ethernet Fiber Optics

Wireless ZigBee Wi-Fi Bluetooth Others



By Channel

Luxury

Mainstream

DIY

Managed

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Eastern Europe Russia Hungary Rest of Eastern Europe Western Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Western Europe Southern Europe Spain Italy Rest of Southern Europe Northern Europe Norway Denmark Sweden Finland Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific Central and South America Brazil Rest of South America Rest of the World (ROW) GCC Countries South Africa Others



The Home Automation market research covers an exhaustive analysis of the following data:

Historical and future growth of the global Home Automation market.

Segmentation of the Home Automation market to highlight the growth prospects and trends impacting these segments.

Changing consumption behavior of customers across various regions.

Regional analysis on the basis of market share, growth outlook, and key countries.

Agreements, product launches, acquisitions, and R&D projects of different Home Automation market players.

The Home Automation market research addresses critical questions, such as

Why is region surpassing region in terms of value by the end of 2029? How are the consumers using Home Automation for various purposes? Which players are entering into collaborations in the market of the Home Automation ? At what rate has the global Home Automation market been growing throughout the historic period 2014-2018? In terms of value, which segment holds the largest share?

The global Home Automation market research considers region 1 (Country 1, country 2), region 2 (Country 1, country 2) and region 3 (Country 1, country 2) as the important segments. All the recent trends, such as changing consumers’ demand, ecological conservation, and regulatory standards across different regions are covered in the report.

