Home Automation Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2026
The global Home Automation market study encloses the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). With bottom-up and top-down approaches, the report predicts the viewpoint of various domestic vendors in the whole market and offers the market size of the Home Automation market. The analysts of the report have performed in-depth primary and secondary research to analyze the key players and their market share. Further, different trusted sources were roped in to gather numbers, subdivisions, revenue and shares.
The research study encompasses fundamental points of the global Home Automation market, from future prospects to the competitive scenario, extensively. The DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses provides a deep explanation of the factors affecting the growth of Home Automation market. The Home Automation market has been broken down into various segments, regions, end-uses and players to provide a clear picture of the present market situation to the readers. In addition, the macro- and microeconomic aspects are also included in the research.
Competitive Dynamics
The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global home automation market. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. Parameters such as home automation investment & spending and developments by the major players of the market are tracked. Some of the key players in the home automation market are Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., United Technologies Corporation, Control4 Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Legrand SA, Savant Systems LLC, ADT LLC, Google Inc., Amazon Inc., AMX LLC, 2GIG Technologies, and SmartThings Inc.
The home automation market has been segmented as follows:
By Application
- Safety and Security
- Video Surveillance
- Hardware
- Security Cameras
- Monitors
- Others
- Software
- Services
- Hardware
- Access Control
- Biometric Access Control
- Facial Recognition
- Iris Recognition
- Fingerprint Recognition
- Others
- Non Biometric Access Control
- Biometric Access Control
- Lighting System
- Drivers & Ballasts
- Relay
- Sensors
- Dimmers
- Switches
- Others (Accessories)
- Entertainment System
- Home Theater System
- Audio Video Control Systems
- Others
- Heating Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
- Actuators
- Sensors and Transducers
- Control Valve
- Thermostats
- Energy Meter
- Others
- Other Controls
- Smart Locks
- Smoke Detector
- Smart Plugs
- Video Surveillance
By Technology
- Wired
- Power Line Communication (PLC)
- Ethernet
- Fiber Optics
- Wireless
- ZigBee
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth
- Others
By Channel
- Luxury
- Mainstream
- DIY
- Managed
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Hungary
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Germany
- The U.K.
- France
- Rest of Western Europe
- Southern Europe
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Southern Europe
- Northern Europe
- Norway
- Denmark
- Sweden
- Finland
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Central and South America
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Rest of the World (ROW)
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Others
