HNWI Market Expectations, Growth Trends Highlighted until 2025

Global private banks such as Barclays and HSBC have recently scaled back operations in emerging markets in an effort to become simpler and more profitable. They are focusing on domestic and core markets such as the UK, Switzerland and Germany. However, emerging markets still represent opportunities for those willing to raise the bar in the provision of high quality product and services.

Tightening regulations and a weak macroeconomic environment have impacted the profitability of wealth management firms, encouraging them to re-examine their strategies. They are approaching HNWIs with a wide variety of products and services to capture a greater share of the market. In the post-financial crisis environment private banks and wealth managers have also been observed to be building lending solutions to cater to the strong HNWI demand for credit and access to liquidity.

Key Highlights

In 2015, HNWI wealth was estimated at US$60 trillion, of this 25.9% were invested in international markets.

HNWIs in Asia-Pacific held 21.5% of their wealth outside of their home country in 2011, which increased to 22.5% in 2015.

In the Americas alternative assets registered a CAGR of 4.9% during 2011–2015, they are expected to grow by CAGR8.8% between 2016 and 2020.

Globally, 12.5% of HNWIs were over the age of 70 in 2015. HNWIs below the age of 40 formed the smallest HNWI group.

Understand the investment behavior of HNWIs with respect to onshore and offshore locations and current economic conditions.

Gain insight into HNWI demographics based on a unique analysis of WealthInsight’s proprietary HNWI database comprising 140,000 dossiers.

Be informed about HNWIs’ preferred asset class allocations in the Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa as well as their foreign and alternative investment allocations.

Analyze competitor strategy with regard to products and services, international expansion, pricing and innovation.

Identify new approaches to take when targeting HNWI clients and identify where the competitive advantage offers opportunities to increase market share.

