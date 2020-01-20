HCV Brake Components Market to Witness Steady Growth through 2018 – 2028

Business Intelligence Report on the HCV Brake Components Market

Future Market Insights (FMI), in a recently published market study, offers valuable insights related to the overall dynamics of the HCV Brake Components Market in the current scenario. Further, the report assesses the future prospects of the HCV Brake Components by analyzing the various market elements including the current trends, opportunities, restraints, and market drivers.

As per the report, the HCV Brake Components Market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028 and exceed a value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. The report suggests that significant progress in technology, growing investments towards R&D projects, and increasing awareness related to curbing industrial waste are some of the primary factors that are expected to drive the growth of the HCV Brake Components Market during the assessment period.

The presented report offers a microscopic view of the market scenario in different regions. The political and economic environment are thoroughly assessed to provide clarity on the growth prospects of the HCV Brake Components Market in each regional market.

Key Information that can be drawn from the HCV Brake Components Market Report:

The pricing structure of products offered by various market players

Growth prospects of the various segments and sub-segments in the HCV Brake Components market

Notable trends that are expected to impact the dynamics of the HCV Brake Components market

Recent mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and strategic alliances

Growth opportunities for market players in various regional markets

Important queries related to the HCV Brake Components Market addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the HCV Brake Components Market? Which product is likely to be the ‘cash cow’ for the players in the HCV Brake Components Market? How are the market players reducing their environmental footprint? Which region is expected to present a plethora of opportunities for market players in the HCV Brake Components Market? What are the different growth strategies adopted by market players?

key players identified in the global HCV brake component market incudes Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Delphi Automotive PLC, Valeo S.A, Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation, Nissin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Akebono Brake Industry Co Ltd, Magneti Marelli S.p.A, Mando Corporation, Brembo S.p.A., Gorilla Brake and Components Inc. and Bendix Spicer Foundation Brakes LLC.

Key Vendor Developments

In 2018, Meritor Inc. announced Air Disc Brakes as standard feature in Freightliner series of heavy trucks

In 2017, the company launched air disc brakes for tractors and trailers

In 2016, Continental AG established electronic braking system manufacturing facility in Manesar, India

In 2015, Continental AG entered into joint venture with Huayu Automotive Systems Co. Ltd, for improvement and development of Brake components.

In 2015, ZF Friedrichshafen AG acquired the U.S.-based TRW, which is a global manufacturer & supplier of automotive components for both OEM as well as aftermarket and named it as ZF TRW Automotive Holdings Corporation.

In January 2017, Valeo S.A. introduced 360ABE nearshield, which is a new autonomous emergency braking system that will bring the vehicle to automatic halt to prevent impact by eliminating blind spots especially while reversing.

In 2016, Valeo Japan Co., LTD, demonstrated for the media its automated parking and braking technologies at its Tsukuba Techno Centre, Japan.

In 2016, Mando Corporation established R&D facility in Chennai, India for development & production of brakes and brake components.

NOTE – All statements of fact, opinion, or analysis expressed in reports are those of the respective analysts. They do not necessarily reflect formal positions or views of Future Market Insights.

