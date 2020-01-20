Growing Focus on Product Innovation Likely to Impact the Growth of the Automotive Brakes Market 2017 – 2025

Automotive Brakes Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Automotive Brakes industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Automotive Brakes manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Automotive Brakes market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Automotive Brakes Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Automotive Brakes industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Automotive Brakes industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Automotive Brakes industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Automotive Brakes Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Automotive Brakes are included:

Trends and Prospects

Besides the worldwide worry about safety of vehicles and passengers, the constant dwindling of automobile maintenance lifecycle is expected to add to the growth of the global automotive brakes market. One of the reasons that the vehicle maintenance lifecycle is witnessing a low globally is the rising length of trips in both intra-city and inter-city applications. The market is also predicted to take massive leaps on the back of the unplanned growth rates of M&HCVs, LCVs, two-wheeled and three-wheeled vehicles, and passenger automobiles. Moreover, strict policies of governments regarding safety and emissions could help the market to advance significantly.

Global Automotive Brakes Market: Challenges and Opportunities

The international automotive brakes market could be challenged by the growing concern about the effects of the automobile sector on the environment with technologies such as heavy braking systems which hold an augmented level of carbon dioxide emission. Another major hurdle in the growth path could be the peculiar type of maintenance required by electronically assisted brakes and unsettling prices of raw materials.

In this regard, the adoption of regenerative brakes and compact and light braking systems is envisaged to compensate for the challenges of the global automotive brakes market. The bright future of the global market is foreseen to be in the hands of vendors adopting the escalating evolution of the brake energy recuperation system. The demand for lighter and efficient designs and elevating number of vehicle safety regulations are also foretold to lift up the market growth.

Manufacturers leveraging the lucrative benefits of e-retailing of automotive brakes through e-commerce giants such as Amazon and eBay are making customers happy with the providence of low cost and convenience. Advancement in technologies such as electronic stability control (ESC) has been a key opportunity for marketers in the automotive brakes industry.

Global Automotive Brakes Market: Regional Analysis

With the availability of a good amount of manpower, the Asia Pacific segment is envisaged to exhibit strong growth in the global automotive brakes market. North America, however, continues as the leading segment on the manufacturing basis. Among others, the important companies studied in the report are Akebono Brake Industry Co., Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Accuride Corporation, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd., Aisin Seiki Co., Automotive Components Europe S.A., Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd., Continental AG, Zhejiang Asia-Pacific Mechanical & Electronical Co., Ltd., TMD Friction Group S.A, Knorr – Bremse AG, Halla Mando Corporation, and Federal-Mogul Corporation.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2025 Automotive Brakes market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

