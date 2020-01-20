Growing Demand for XX to Bolster the Growth of the Mobile First Video Services Market During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Global Mobile First Video Services Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Mobile First Video Services industry.

The report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Mobile First Video Services as well as some small players.

competitive landscape of global mobile first video services market include –

Netflix

Hotstar

Hulu

Sling TV

HBO

Amazon

Iflix

DirecTV Now

Tencent

Youku

DStv Now

iQIYI

pooq and Dish

Mobile First Video Services Market Dynamics

Meteoric Rise in Video Content Streaming to Propel Mobile First Video Services Adoption

Several video streaming providers have increased their hours of content offering as mobile phones become the most preferred and convenient display platforms. Well aware of the increased video content screening through mobile phones, pay-TV and OTT service providers have increased their service durations to capture the rising pool of consumers.

An increasing pile of mobile video content can be attributed to growing participation of stakeholders in digital content marketing across industries such as news, enterprise, sports and entertainment. Industry giants in the media-services industry are actively engaged in leveraging benefits of mobile first video services to increase accessibility of the growing consumer pool.

Mobile First Video Services Fit Well in the Era of Network Connectivity and Growing Video Traffic

While 3G and 4G significantly transformed the network connectivity, development of network capacities continues to blur the line between connectivity achieved through mobile broadband internet and WiFi. Also, video streaming continues to represent a significant percentage of global internet traffic. In addition, better network connectivity on mobile phones has contributed to the growing global video traffic. The evident signs of increasing mobile first utilization allude at industry profitability for the mobile first video services market players in the coming years.

Mobile Phones Becoming the First Screen for Video Viewing

With increasing mobile subscriptions, consumers are becoming more prone to watch digital content on mobile phones as compared to television, desktop or laptops. Also, penetration of other media devices remains lower whereas the number of mobile-only consumers is rising at a significant rate. Further, as the duration of consumer interaction with mobile phones continues to rise, mobile has become the most convenient platform for video viewing. Based on this, demand for mobile first video services is set to rise in coming years with a growing number of digital marketing professionals opting for the mobile-first approach.

Mobile First Video Services Market – Regional Outlook

Developed markets of North America and Europe continue to dominate the mobile first video services market on the back of significant penetration of mobile subscription as well as mobile internet penetration. The mobile first video services market in APEJ is expected to witness a significant demand surge in the backdrop of increasing video traffic and increasing penetration of mobile internet subscriptions.

