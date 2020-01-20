Global Submarine Power Cables Market to Growth a CAGR of 12.7%, Says FSR
Submarine Power Cables Market: Summary
The Global Submarine Power Cables Market is estimated to reach USD 19.57 Billion in 2024 at a CAGR of 12.7%. Increasing adoption of offshore wind farms, growing demand for renewable grid connections, and expanding offshore oil and gas platforms are expected to drive the market during the forecast period. However, authorization process of the project and initial installation cost of the product is expected to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Submarine power cable is a type of transmission cable which carry electronic power below the surface of the water. They are called submarine power cable because they usually carry electric power beneath salt water and many other water sources. For the transmission of electric power through submarine power cables, direct current (DC) is preffered because DC cables requires low reactive power than submarine AC cables. Some key players in submarine power cables market are Nexans SA, The Prysmian Group, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd, NKT A/S, and HENGTONG GROUP CO. LTD among others.
To Gain More Insights Around the Global Submarine Power Cables Market:
https://www.forencisresearch.com/submarine-power-cables-market/
Submarine Power Cables Market: Segmentation
This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of key market trends in the global market. It includes detailed discussion on historical market trends, current market dynamics, consumer landscape, growth opportunities and challenges backed by factful feedbacks.
- On the basis of type, the market is segmented into high voltage alternating current (HVAC)and high voltage direct current (HVDC).
- By material, the global market is segmented into conductorand insulator.
- On the basis of voltage, the market is segmented into medium (> 66 kV), high (66 kV to 220 kV), extra high (> 220 kV to 400 kV), and ultra-high (> 400 kV).
- By core the market is segmented into single coreand multi-core.
- By end use industry, the global market is segmented into offshore renewable power generation, island and intercountry connections, and oil and gas.
Request The Report Sample PDF of Global Submarine Power Cables Market https://www.forencisresearch.com/submarine-power-cables-market-sample-pdf/
Companies Covered
- Nexans SA (Company Description, Company Overview, Product Synopsis, Key Developments, SWOT Analysis)
- The Prysmian Group
- Furukawa Electric Co Ltd
- Intertek Group plc
- HENGTONG GROUP PVT LTD
- Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd
- Hydro Group Plc
- NKT A/S
- ZTT
- TFKable
- Other Key Companies
Request Report Methodology On Competition On Global Submarine Power Cables Market @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/submarine-power-cables-market-request-methodology/Submarine Power Cables Market: Report Segmentation
For the scope of report, In-depth segmentation is offered by Forencis Research
Submarine Power Cables Market by Type
- High voltage alternating current (HVAC)
- High voltage direct current (HVDC)
Submarine Power Cables Market, by Material
- Conductor
- Insulator
Submarine Power Cables Market, by Voltage
- Medium (> 66 kV)
- High (66 kV to 220 kV)
- Extra high (> 220 kV to 400 kV)
- Ultra-high (> 400 kV)
Submarine Power Cables Market, by Core (Qualitative Chapter)
- Single Core
- Multi-Core
Submarine Power Cables Market by, End-Use Industry
- Offshore renewable power generation
- Island and Intercountry Connections
- Offshore Oil and Gas
Read Press Release of Global Submarine Power Cables Market for More Information: https://www.forencisresearch.com/submarine-power-cables-market-to-reach-usd-19-57-billion-in-2024/
Submarine Power Cables Market by Region
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- Norway
- Sweden
- Denmark
- UK
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
Purchase Global Submarine Power Cables Market Premium Industry Research Report with Analysis @ https://www.forencisresearch.com/submarine-power-cables-market-purchase-now/
About Forencis Research
Forencis Research is a B2B market research, intelligence and advisory firm engaging in market research and consulting services across leading industries, globally. Our robust and meticulous research team provides high growth and niche syndicated reports, customized reports and consulting reports to the diverse global fortune clientele and intellectual institutions. Forencis Research database is a constantly evolving pool of reports and white paper studies which helps companies to foster accelerated revenue growth in global and regional markets. Forencis Research delivers market research and consulting reports on high growth markets to help companies dominate their competition and set themselves apart by attaining increased revenue growth. To enable exclusive insights around the target market, Forencis Research employs robust research Methodology & Design which includes data acquisition, data synthesis and data correlation, through Primary and Secondary Research. Through the obtained data, Top-down and bottom-up methods are exercised to attain and verify data sanity within the entire market. This market data is yet again correlated with Forencis Research’s internal database before presenting it in any of our final publications. These methods of data correlation and amalgamation benefit us to put forward accurate market estimates enabling our clients to transform their business, markets and most importantly their “REVENUES”.
Contact Us
FORENCIS RESEARCH
Phone: +1 (720) 306 9020
Email: [email protected]
For more market research insights, please visit https://www.forencisresearch.com
This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald