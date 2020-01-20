Global Hydraulic Press Machine Market is Expected to Secure Notable Revenue Share During Forecast Period

The global hydraulic press machine market is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% during 2017 – 2023 and reach a value of $11,733.2 million by 2023. Hydraulic press machine refers to a mechanical device used in industrial manufacturing processes.

Hydraulic press machines are also used in metal fabrication and metal extrusion processes. The level of force offered by hydraulic press machines cannot be duplicated with pneumatic and mechanical presses.

Asia-Pacific garnered the largest revenue in the global hydraulic press machine market in 2016, and it is anticipated to maintain its dominance over next few years. Increasing demand for automobiles, electronic goods, advancement in military sector are the major factors that are expected to spur growth in the market for hydraulic press machine market in Asia-Pacific.

Major factors propelling the growth of the global hydraulic press machine market include surge in demand for fabricated metal, increased automation in manufacturing sectors and operational advantages of hydraulic press machines over traditional mechanical press machines.

