Global Entrance Matting Market 2020 Industry Research, Review, Growth, Segmentation, Key Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

The analysts forecast the global entrance matting market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.57% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global entrance matting for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the entrance matting sales volume and revenue.

Geographically, the global entrance matting market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global entrance matting market is segmented into:

– Walk-off Mat

– Anti-fatigue Mat

– Logo & Specialty Mat

Based on application, the entrance matting market is segmented into:

– Residential

– Commercial

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global entrance matting market are:

– The 3M Company

– Cintas Corporation

– Forbo Holding AG

– Bergo Flooring AB

– Birrus Matting Systems

– Justrite Safety Group

– Millikan & Company

– Unifirst Corporation

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global entrance matting market.

– To classify and forecast global entrance matting market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global entrance matting market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global entrance matting market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global entrance matting market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global entrance matting market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of entrance matting

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to entrance matting

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with entrance matting suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Summary

Chapter Two: List of Abbreviations

Chapter Three: Scope of the Report

Chapter Four: Market Research Methodology

Chapter Five: Introduction

Chapter Six: Market Landscape

Chapter Seven: Market Segmentation by Application

Chapter Eight: Drivers & Challenges

Chapter Nine: Entrance Matting Market in North America

Chapter Ten: Entrance Matting Market in Europe

Chapter Eleven: Entrance Matting Market in Asia-Pacific

Chapter Twelve: Entrance Matting Market in MEA

Chapter Thirteen: Entrance Matting Market in South America

Chapter Fourteen: Key Vendor Analysis

