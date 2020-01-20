Global Convenience Store Retailing Market by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3882104

Scope of the Report:

The global Convenience Store Retailing market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Convenience Store Retailing.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Convenience Store Retailing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Convenience Store Retailing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

7-Eleven

Shell

Magnit

Pyaterochka

USmile

Lawson

Oxxo

Circle K

FamilyMart

Spar

Love’s

The Co-op Group (Food)

Speedway

Sainsbury`s Local

Carrefour SA

Ampm

Casey’s General Stores

Dixy

Tesco Express

Americanas Express

Zoom

Lewiatan

Easy Joy

GS25

Lulu Express

Indomaret

Alonit

Meiyijia

Yellow

Alfa

FreshStop

Adnoc Oasis

Quickshop

OK Grocer

Pick n Pay Express

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Retailing Food

Grocery Retailing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Office Buildings

School

Transportation Hub

Other

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-convenience-store-retailing-market-2019-by-company-regions-type-and-application-forecast-to-2024

Table of Contents

1 Convenience Store Retailing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Convenience Store Retailing

1.2 Classification of Convenience Store Retailing by Types

1.2.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Retailing Food

1.2.4 Grocery Retailing

1.3 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Office Buildings

1.3.4 School

1.3.5 Transportation Hub

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Convenience Store Retailing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Convenience Store Retailing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Convenience Store Retailing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Convenience Store Retailing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Convenience Store Retailing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Convenience Store Retailing (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 7-Eleven

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 7-Eleven Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Shell

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Shell Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Magnit

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Magnit Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Pyaterochka

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Pyaterochka Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 USmile

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 USmile Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Lawson

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Lawson Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Oxxo

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Oxxo Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Circle K

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Circle K Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 FamilyMart

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 FamilyMart Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Spar

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Spar Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Love’s

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Love’s Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 The Co-op Group (Food)

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 The Co-op Group (Food) Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Speedway

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Speedway Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 Sainsbury`s Local

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 Sainsbury`s Local Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Carrefour SA

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Carrefour SA Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Ampm

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Ampm Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 Casey’s General Stores

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 Casey’s General Stores Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Dixy

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Dixy Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Tesco Express

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Tesco Express Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 Americanas Express

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 Americanas Express Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 Zoom

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.21.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 Zoom Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.22 Lewiatan

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 Lewiatan Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.23 Easy Joy

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.23.2.1 Product A

2.23.2.2 Product B

2.23.3 Easy Joy Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.24 GS25

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.24.2.1 Product A

2.24.2.2 Product B

2.24.3 GS25 Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.25 Lulu Express

2.25.1 Business Overview

2.25.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.25.2.1 Product A

2.25.2.2 Product B

2.25.3 Lulu Express Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.26 Indomaret

2.26.1 Business Overview

2.26.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.26.2.1 Product A

2.26.2.2 Product B

2.26.3 Indomaret Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.27 Alonit

2.27.1 Business Overview

2.27.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.27.2.1 Product A

2.27.2.2 Product B

2.27.3 Alonit Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.28 Meiyijia

2.28.1 Business Overview

2.28.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.28.2.1 Product A

2.28.2.2 Product B

2.28.3 Meiyijia Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.29 Yellow

2.29.1 Business Overview

2.29.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.29.2.1 Product A

2.29.2.2 Product B

2.29.3 Yellow Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.30 Alfa

2.30.1 Business Overview

2.30.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.30.2.1 Product A

2.30.2.2 Product B

2.30.3 Alfa Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.31 FreshStop

2.31.1 Business Overview

2.31.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.31.2.1 Product A

2.31.2.2 Product B

2.31.3 FreshStop Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.32 Adnoc Oasis

2.32.1 Business Overview

2.32.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.32.2.1 Product A

2.32.2.2 Product B

2.32.3 Adnoc Oasis Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.33 Quickshop

2.33.1 Business Overview

2.33.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.33.2.1 Product A

2.33.2.2 Product B

2.33.3 Quickshop Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.34 OK Grocer

2.34.1 Business Overview

2.34.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.34.2.1 Product A

2.34.2.2 Product B

2.34.3 OK Grocer Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.35 Pick n Pay Express

2.35.1 Business Overview

2.35.2 Convenience Store Retailing Type and Applications

2.35.2.1 Product A

2.35.2.2 Product B

2.35.3 Pick n Pay Express Convenience Store Retailing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Convenience Store Retailing Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Convenience Store Retailing Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Convenience Store Retailing Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Convenience Store Retailing Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Convenience Store Retailing Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Convenience Store Retailing Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Convenience Store Retailing Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Convenience Store Retailing Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Convenience Store Retailing by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Convenience Store Retailing Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Retailing Food Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Grocery Retailing Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Convenience Store Retailing Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 Residential Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Office Buildings Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 School Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Transportation Hub Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.7 Other Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Convenience Store Retailing Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Convenience Store Retailing Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Convenience Store Retailing Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Convenience Store Retailing Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Convenience Store Retailing Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Convenience Store Retailing Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3882104

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155

This post was originally published on Food and Beverage Herald