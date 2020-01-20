Global Container Application Platform Market by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

Description

Scope of the Report:

The global Container Application Platform market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Container Application Platform.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Container Application Platform market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Container Application Platform market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

IBM

VMware

Cisco

Microsoft

Google

Apcera

Joyent

Docker

BMC Software

Apprenda

Kontena

Twistlock

Rancher Labs

CA Technologies

Mesosphere

Jelastic

SUSE

Weaveworks

Puppet Enterprise

Sysdig

Oracle

Pivotal Software

Portworx

Nimble Storage (An HPE Company)

BlueData

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Consulting

Support and Maintenance

Monitoring & Security

Data Management & Orchestration

Networking

Support & Maintenance

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Healthcare & Life Science

Telecommunication & IT

Retail & E-commerce

Media & Entertainment

Education

Others

Table of Contents

1 Container Application Platform Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Container Application Platform

1.2 Classification of Container Application Platform by Types

1.2.1 Global Container Application Platform Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Container Application Platform Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Consulting

1.2.4 Support and Maintenance

1.2.5 Monitoring & Security

1.2.6 Data Management & Orchestration

1.2.7 Networking

1.2.8 Support & Maintenance

1.2.9 Other

1.3 Global Container Application Platform Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Container Application Platform Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 BFSI

1.3.3 Healthcare & Life Science

1.3.4 Telecommunication & IT

1.3.5 Retail & E-commerce

1.3.6 Media & Entertainment

1.3.7 Education

1.3.8 Others

1.4 Global Container Application Platform Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Container Application Platform Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Container Application Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Container Application Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Container Application Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Container Application Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Container Application Platform Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Container Application Platform (2014-2024)

2 Company Profiles

2.1 IBM

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 IBM Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 VMware

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 VMware Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Cisco

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Cisco Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Microsoft

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Microsoft Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Google

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Google Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Apcera

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Apcera Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Joyent

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Joyent Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Docker

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Docker Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 BMC Software

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 BMC Software Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Apprenda

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Apprenda Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.11 Kontena

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.11.2.1 Product A

2.11.2.2 Product B

2.11.3 Kontena Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.12 Twistlock

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.12.2.1 Product A

2.12.2.2 Product B

2.12.3 Twistlock Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.13 Rancher Labs

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.13.2.1 Product A

2.13.2.2 Product B

2.13.3 Rancher Labs Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.14 CA Technologies

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.14.2.1 Product A

2.14.2.2 Product B

2.14.3 CA Technologies Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.15 Mesosphere

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.15.2.1 Product A

2.15.2.2 Product B

2.15.3 Mesosphere Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.16 Jelastic

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.16.2.1 Product A

2.16.2.2 Product B

2.16.3 Jelastic Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.17 SUSE

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.17.2.1 Product A

2.17.2.2 Product B

2.17.3 SUSE Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.18 Weaveworks

2.18.1 Business Overview

2.18.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.18.2.1 Product A

2.18.2.2 Product B

2.18.3 Weaveworks Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.19 Puppet Enterprise

2.19.1 Business Overview

2.19.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.19.2.1 Product A

2.19.2.2 Product B

2.19.3 Puppet Enterprise Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.20 Sysdig

2.20.1 Business Overview

2.20.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.20.2.1 Product A

2.20.2.2 Product B

2.20.3 Sysdig Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.21 Oracle

2.21.1 Business Overview

2.21.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.21.2.1 Product A

2.21.2.2 Product B

2.21.3 Oracle Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.22 Pivotal Software

2.22.1 Business Overview

2.22.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.22.2.1 Product A

2.22.2.2 Product B

2.22.3 Pivotal Software Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.23 Portworx

2.23.1 Business Overview

2.23.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.23.2.1 Product A

2.23.2.2 Product B

2.23.3 Portworx Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.24 Nimble Storage (An HPE Company)

2.24.1 Business Overview

2.24.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.24.2.1 Product A

2.24.2.2 Product B

2.24.3 Nimble Storage (An HPE Company) Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.25 BlueData

2.25.1 Business Overview

2.25.2 Container Application Platform Type and Applications

2.25.2.1 Product A

2.25.2.2 Product B

2.25.3 BlueData Container Application Platform Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Container Application Platform Market Competition, by Players

3.1 Global Container Application Platform Revenue and Share by Players (2014-2019)

3.2 Market Concentration Rate

3.2.1 Top 5 Container Application Platform Players Market Share

3.2.2 Top 10 Container Application Platform Players Market Share

3.3 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Container Application Platform Market Size by Regions

4.1 Global Container Application Platform Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.2 North America Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Container Application Platform Revenue by Countries

5.1 North America Container Application Platform Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

5.2 USA Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Container Application Platform Revenue by Countries

6.1 Europe Container Application Platform Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Container Application Platform Revenue by Countries

7.1 Asia-Pacific Container Application Platform Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

7.2 China Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Container Application Platform Revenue by Countries

8.1 South America Container Application Platform Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Container Application Platform by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Container Application Platform Revenue by Countries (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 UAE Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Container Application Platform Revenue and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Container Application Platform Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Container Application Platform Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Global Container Application Platform Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

10.3 Consulting Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.4 Support and Maintenance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.5 Monitoring & Security Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.6 Data Management & Orchestration Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.7 Networking Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.8 Support & Maintenance Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

10.9 Other Revenue Growth Rate (2014-2024)

11 Global Container Application Platform Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Container Application Platform Revenue Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Container Application Platform Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

11.3 BFSI Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Healthcare & Life Science Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Telecommunication & IT Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Retail & E-commerce Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.7 Media & Entertainment Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.8 Education Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

11.9 Others Revenue Growth (2014-2019)

12 Global Container Application Platform Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Container Application Platform Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2 Global Container Application Platform Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.3 North America Container Application Platform Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.4 Europe Container Application Platform Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.5 Asia-Pacific Container Application Platform Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.6 South America Container Application Platform Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.7 Middle East and Africa Container Application Platform Revenue Market Forecast (2019-2024)

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology

14.2 Data Source

