Global Automotive Glass Market 2020 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024

The analysts forecast the global automotive glass market to exhibit a CAGR of 4.55% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global automotive glass for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the automotive glass sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: regional markets, product, and application.

Geographically, the global automotive glass market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global automotive glass market is segmented into:

– Laminated Automotive Glass

– Tempered Automotive Glass

Based on application, the automotive glass market is segmented into:

– Windshield

– Backlite

– Sidelite

– View Mirror

– Sunroof

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global automotive glass market are:

– AGC Inc.

– Fuyao Group (Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.)

– Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

– Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

– Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

– Magna International Inc.

– Corning Incorporated

request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global automotive glass market.

– To classify and forecast global automotive glass market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global automotive glass market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global automotive glass market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global automotive glass market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global automotive glass market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.

Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of automotive glass

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to automotive glass

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with automotive glass suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Summary

Chapter Two: List of Abbreviations

Chapter Three: Scope of the Report

Chapter Four: Market Research Methodology

Chapter Five: Introduction

5.1 Overview

5.2 Value Chain

Chapter Six: Market Landscape

6.1 Market Size and Forecast

Chapter Seven: Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Global Automotive Glass Market by Product 2014-2024

7.2 Global Laminated Automotive Glass Market

7.3 Global Tempered Automotive Glass Market

Chapter Eight: Market Segmentation by Application

8.1 Global Automotive Glass Market by Application 2014-2024

8.2 Global Automotive Glass Market by Windshield Segment

8.3 Global Automotive Glass Market by Backlite Segment

8.4 Global Automotive Glass Market by Sidelite Segment

8.5 Global Automotive Glass Market by View Mirror Segment

8.6 Global Automotive Glass Market by Sunroof Segment

Chapter Nine: Drivers & Challenges

9.1 Market Growth Drivers

9.2 Market Challenges

9.3 Market Trends

Chapter Ten: Automotive Glass Market in North America

10.1 Market Size and Forecast

10.2 Market Segmentation by Application

10.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Eleven: Automotive Glass Market in Europe

11.1 Market Size and Forecast

11.2 Market Segmentation by Application

11.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Twelve: Automotive Glass Market in Asia-Pacific

12.1 Market Size and Forecast

12.2 Market Segmentation by Application

12.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Thirteen: Automotive Glass Market in MEA

13.1 Market Size and Forecast

13.2 Market Segmentation by Application

13.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Fourteen: Automotive Glass Market in South America

14.1 Market Size and Forecast

14.2 Market Segmentation by Application

14.3 Market Segmentation by Country

Chapter Fifteen: Key Vendor Analysis

15.1 AGC Inc.

15.2 Fuyao Group (Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co., Ltd.)

15.3 Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd.

15.4 Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.

15.5 Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited

15.6 Magna International Inc.

15.7 Corning Incorporated

