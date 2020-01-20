Functional Food Ingredients Market Enhancement and Growth Rate Analysis 2019 to 2026 | DowDuPont, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Arla Foods, BASF SE

The market intelligence report on the Functional Food Ingredients market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Ingredients market was valued at USD 68.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value. They encompass an extensive range of products. Some products are generated around a ingredient, for example, foods containing probiotics, prebiotics, or plant stanols and sterols. Other foodstuffs or drinks can be fortified with a nutrient that would not usually be present to any great extent (for instance, folic acid fortified bread or breakfast cereals).

Key participants include DowDuPont (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Arla Foods (Denmark), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill (US), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Amway, Kerry Group PLC., Nestle, Standard Functional Foods Group Inc.

Functional foods and drinks provide vast benefits in health terms. A large number of adults use such kinds of foods and beverages products for a variety of fitness-related concerns, including high cholesterol, obesity, high blood pressure, and heart condition. Brands that incorporate ingredients that address those issues have a high likelihood of capturing consumers’ attention. Consumers forego some taste for nutritional value, but there’s still a high taste threshold that consumers don’t cross, no matter the benefits a product offers. Thus, maintaining the taste with nutritional benefits is a challenge to the market.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Functional Food Ingredients market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Probiotics

Proteins & amino acids

Phytochemical & plant extracts

Prebiotics

Fibers & specialty carbohydrates

Omega-3 fatty acids

Carotenoids

Vitamins

Minerals

Source Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Natural Animal Microbial Plant

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue in Billion USD; 2016–2026)

Food Dairy Products Bakery Products Confectionery Products Meat and Meat Products Infant Food

Beverages Energy Drinks Juices Health Drinks



Further key findings from the report suggest

The phytochemical and plant extracts segment is expected to register a growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period

Nucleotides, a component of non-protein nitrogen in human milk, may be important for normal immune function. Supplementation of infant formula with nucleotides seems to be beneficial in clinical trials, although further research is needed before routine nucleotide supplementation of infant formula can be considered. The success of commercially prepared infant formulas has stimulated the development of numerous formulations and several hundred varieties of proprietary infant formulas are now available throughout the world.

Regular intake of probiotics can positively influence a person’s nutrition. Their way of acting on the body is very complex, and so not all the benefits for the wellbeing are established, and further research in this field is required. Probiotics seem to influence digestive condition positively. It has been observed that probiotics can reduce the mean duration of diarrhea in patients with an infectious form of diarrhea. Probiotics may also help prevent antibiotic-associated diarrhea…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

