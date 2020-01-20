Functional Apparel Market and Forecast Analyzed in a New Research Report
The global Functional Apparel market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Functional Apparel market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Functional Apparel market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Functional Apparel across various industries.
The Functional Apparel market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
companies profiled in the global functional apparel market include Adidas, Asics Corporation, Calvin Klein, HanesBrands Inc., Head, Icebreaker, Jockey International, MIZUNO Corporation, Nike Inc., Puma SE, Russell Brands, LLC, Skechers USA Inc., Umbro, and Under Armour Inc.
The global functional apparel market is segmented as below:
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Sportswear
- Outdoor Clothing
- Innerwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Footwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Socks
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
- Swimwear
- Athletic
- Non-Athletic
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Conventional Fabric
- Polypropylene
- Cotton
- Bamboo
- Wool
- Polyester
- Specialty Fabric
- Neoprene
- Spandex
- Others
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Water Resistant
- Anti-microbial
- Wicking
- Stain Resistant
- Others
Global Functional Apparel Market, by Geography
- North America
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- China
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- India
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Japan
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Australia
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Middle East & Africa
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- South America
- Functional Apparel Market, by Type
- Functional Apparel Market, by Fabric
- Functional Apparel Market, by Finishing
- Functional Apparel Market, by Country
- Brazil
- Peru
- Rest of South America
The Functional Apparel market report offers a plethora of insights which include:
- Changing consumption pattern among individuals globally.
- Historical and future progress of the global Functional Apparel market.
- Region-wise and country-wise segmentation of the Functional Apparel market to understand the revenue, and growth lookout in these areas.
- Accurate Year-on-Year growth of the global Functional Apparel market.
- Important trends, including proprietary technologies, ecological conservation, and globalization affecting the global Functional Apparel market.
The Functional Apparel market report answers important questions which include:
- Which regulatory authorities have granted approval to the application of Functional Apparel in xx industry?
- How will the global Functional Apparel market grow over the forecast period?
- Which end use industry is set to become the leading consumer of Functional Apparel by 2029?
- What manufacturing techniques are involved in the production of the Functional Apparel ?
- Which regions are the Functional Apparel market players targeting to channelize their production portfolio?
The Functional Apparel market report considers the following years to predict the market growth:
- Historic Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
