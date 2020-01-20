Frozen Bakery Additives Market 2016-2022 / Trends, Analysis, Segmentation And Forecast

The Global Frozen Bakery Additives Market is valued at USD XX Billion in 2016 and is poised to reach USD XX Billion by 2022 growing at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period. Frozen additives are substances added to increase the shelf life of food by preventing bacterial growth and drying. It can also improve the flavour, colour, processing characteristics and makes the bakery products more appealing and tasty. It can help increase food production, improve quality of nutrition and preservation. The additives used are usually oxidizing, reducing agents, enzymes, preservatives and emulsifiers.

Market Dynamics

The major growth drivers of the Global Frozen Bakery Additives Market are growing demand for processed& bakery foods, concerns on food wastage, growth in disposable income and a tendency to eat out among the present generation.

At the same time, increased health consciousness, pH operational range and the temperature requirements have become growth barriers for the market.

Improved economic conditions and the pervasiveness of the eating out culture along with technological improvements in the food industry throw up as opportunities for the market players.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented based on two parameters.

Based on Application – Frozen cakes, Frozen pastry, Frozen bread, Frozen pizza crust, and other Frozen bakery products

Based on Product Type – Reducing agents, Colours & Flavours, Oxidizing agents, Enzymes, Emulsifiers, and Preservatives wherein emulsifiers dominate in terms of market share

Regional/Geographic Analysis

In terms of geography, the global Frozen Bakery Additives market is divided into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW (Rest of the World). Europe dominates in terms of market share closely followed by North America. As per the estimate, Asia-Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period, followed by the Rest of the World.

Key Players

Some of the major players in this market are Associated British Foods Plc, E.I. Dupont De Nemours & Company, Puratos Group N.V, Sensient Technologies Corp., and David Michael & Co, Jungbunzlauer AG, and Dow-the-Color House.

