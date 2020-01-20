Food Processing Equipment Market : Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2019-2027
Assessment of the Global Food Processing Equipment Market
Competitive Assessment
Regional Assessment
End-use Industry
segmented as follows:
Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Equipment Type
- Thermal Equipment
- Depositors
- Extruding Machines
- Mixers
- Refrigeration
- Slicers and Dicers
- Others
Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Food Type
- Processed
- Unprocessed
Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Application
- Dairy Sector
- Fruits and vegetables
- Meat and Poultry Processing
- Fisheries
- Bakery and Confectionery
- Other Application
Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Operation
- Semi-Automatic
- Automatic
Global Food Processing Equipment Market, by Region
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- The U.K.
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Nordic
- Japan
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)
- India
- China
- Malaysia
- Thailand
- Singapore
- Australia
- The Middle East and Africa (MEA)
- GCC
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Israel
