Food Flavors Market Enhancement and Growth Rate Analysis 2019 to 2026 | Givaudan, International Flavors & Fragrances, Firmenich, Others

The market intelligence report on the Food Flavors market forecasts its growth during the years 2019 to 2026. It examines the market size, share, demand, trends, gross revenue, total earnings and net value after a historical analysis of the data collected from the years 2014 to 2018 while taking 2019 as the base year. The study focuses on the driving factors, restrains and hurdles for the growth of the market. The researcher gives market insights relating to the upcoming areas in the business and the impact of technological innovations on the growth of the market.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Food Flavors market was valued at USD 13.31 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 19.72 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5%. Food flavors are additives that are used during food preparation in order to alter or enhance the taste and smell of the food product. These additives are sued in small proportions and are not expected to be consumed alone. Certain flavorings derived from fruits, spices and herbs are used to obtain tastes like sweet, sour and salty. Flavors are extracted from naturally occurring plant and animal-based raw materials through the physical, microbiological and enzymatic processes. Fractional distillation and chemical manipulation processes are used for synthesis of artificial flavor. These are extensively used in this industry to enhance the aroma, taste, texture and color of products. Increasing demand for foodstuffs coupled with expansion in this sector is expected to propel the market growth of this industry. In addition, changing lifestyle, rising disposable income and changes in preference of taste is expected to increase the demand for flavors in the food industry.

Key participants include Givaudan (Switzerland), International Flavors & Fragrances (US), Firmenich (Switzerland), Symrise (Germany), Frutarom (Israel), Sensient (US), MANE (France), Takasago (Japan), T.Hasegawa (Japan), and Robertet (France).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Food Flavors market according to Product, Component, Application, End-user, and Region:

Origin Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Natural

Artificial

Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Brown Chocolate & Vanilla

Dairy

Fruits & Nuts

Spices

Others

Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Beverages

Dairy

Confectionery & Snacks

Meat

Others

Form (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Liquid

Dry

Gas

Further key findings from the report suggest

This industry is growing at a CAGR of 7% in Asia Pacific followed by Europe and North America, with 4.9% and 4.8% CAGR, respectively. Increase in demand for authentic and exotic flavorings is expected to drive the growth of food flavors.

As of 2018, Natural Flavors is the dominating segment in this industry, which holds 52.2% of the global share. Asia Pacific region is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Europe and North American regions.

One of the major strategy adopted by the manufacturers to increase the probability of consumers buying their products includes, short and simple list of the ingredients mentioned on the package…Continued

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2020–2026)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Reasons to buy Food Flavors Market Report: –

Information provided in the report assists companies in making well-informed executive decisions with a comprehensive understanding of the Food Flavors market scenario and trends.

Assists companies in implementing lucrative expansion strategies by offering information relating to the projected fluctuations in sales performance and supplier prices.

Enables IT enterprises in capitalizing on the latest market trends and accurate insights into the Food Flavors Market, arming them with essential information and other significant concerns of the industry.

It allows readers to make favorable investments by tracing the substantial focus areas highlighted by survey takers in 2018.

